Recipe: Crispy crunchy molasses cookies are thin, gingery, and have a little snap

Makes about 3 1/2 dozen

These cookies go into the oven as sugar-coated balls and emerge thin and crisp. Use the best quality ground ginger you can find because it will add a little kick to the taste. The texture is crunchy and the cookies almost snap when you break one in half. You begin by browning the butter and letting it cool. Brown butter adds a nice nutty note to the batter, which comes together easily in a bowl with a rubber spatula. The batter needs to rest in the refrigerator for two hours; it isn't too sticky to roll into balls with your hands and roll again on a plate of sugar before baking. You'll see in these instructions to space the balls 3-inches apart on the sheets; they flatten and you need space around each one. These are the perfect cookies to serve with a bowl of sliced oranges or a scoop of ice cream.

¾ cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter, cut up 1½ cups flour 1 teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 teaspoon ground ginger ¼ teaspoon ground cloves 1 cup sugar 1 egg ½ cup molasses Extra sugar (in a shallow layer on a plate)

1. In a small skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. When it is completely melted, stir constantly until the butter looks browned. This may take a few minutes. Be careful that it does not burn. Quickly remove it from the heat and use a heatproof rubber spatula to transfer the brown butter to a large bowl that will hold all the batter. Leave it until it is cool but still liquid.

2. Meanwhile, in another bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves to blend them thoroughly.

3. With the rubber spatula, stir the sugar into the brown butter and mix well. Add the egg and molasses and stir again until the mixture is thoroughly blended.

4. Stir in the flour until the mixture forms a batter with no white pockets of flour. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Press a piece of plastic wrap onto the top of the batter. Refrigerate for 2 hours, or until the dough is firm.

5. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

6. Use a small kitchen spoon to scoop up rounds of batter and roll them in your hands to make 1 1/4-inch diameter balls. Set on the plate of sugar. Roll them in the sugar and set them 3-inches apart on the baking sheets. Bake 8 to 10 cookies at a time so they can spread and stay perfectly round.

7. Transfer the baking sheets to the oven and bake the cookies for 10 minutes, or until they are flat and firm to the touch, rotating the sheets from back to front and top to bottom, if necessary. The cookies are done when they're perfectly flat and starting to brown but make sure they do not burn. Slide the cookies on the parchment paper onto wire racks to cool. Cool the baking sheets before baking the remaining cookies in the same way. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Sheryl Julian