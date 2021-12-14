Recipe: Her no-fuss childhood gingerbread cookies come from a magazine her mother saved

Makes 2 to 3 dozen

In the mid-1980s, my mom clipped this recipe from Good Housekeeping magazine (the print version) and used it every Christmas when I was a kid. Today it remains safely tucked inside one of those photo pages with adhesive on one side and protective plastic film on the other. The wonder of this no-fuss formula is that busy folks can create lovely, decorated cookies in a short time. The dough rolls out far easier than most cookies and doesn't require rest or refrigeration; it can be rerolled almost endlessly. Use light or full-flavored molasses here, but not blackstrap. Boil it with the sugar and spices in a heavy-bottom saucepan. Add the baking soda, which will foam and froth, then stir in melted butter, an egg, and flour. As the dough starts to come together in the pan, turn it out onto the counter and knead it lightly, adding as little flour as possible. It shouldn't stick much. You can lightly flour a thin metal spatula to slide under any section that does adhere to the counter. Roll the dough to a 1/4-inch thickness; thinner than that and the cookies will lose their chewiness. You can use 6-inch cutters to make giant gingerbread men and women or smaller ginger people or something like snowflakes. To turn them into ornaments, poke a hole near the top of the cookie with a straw or chopstick before baking; string a ribbon through them once they are decorated. Bake them just until they are set (a couple minutes less for mini cookies), and cool on a wire rack. Royal icing is what you'll use to decorate. This recipe will produce stiff icing, good for piping fine details like buttons and eyes. If you want to spread the icing, you'll need to thin it with a bit of water. Spoon it into a piping bag and keep the bowls covered with a lightly dampened cloth to prevent the surface from hardening. To make with children, dye the icing various colors, or leave it white for an elegant finish. Top them with sprinkles, red hots, or edible glitter. Oh what fun.

DOUGH

½ cup granulated sugar ½ cup molasses 1½ teaspoons ground ginger 1 teaspoon ground allspice 1 teaspoon ground cloves 2 teaspoons baking soda ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into small pieces 1 egg, lightly beaten 3½ cups flour Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 325 degrees. Have on hand 3 rimmed baking sheets (no need for parchment paper) and cutters for gingerbread men and women or other cutter shapes.

2. In a 3-quart saucepan over medium heat, combine the granulated sugar, molasses, ginger, allspice, cinnamon, and cloves. Bring to a boil, stirring often.

3. Remove the saucepan from the heat, and stir in the baking soda. The mixture will foam up and become frothy. Stir in the butter until it has melted completely. Stir in the egg.

4. With a rubber spatula, stir in the flour. When the dough has mostly come together, turn it out onto the counter. Knead until all the flour is incorporated and the dough is homogenous.

5. Divide the dough in half. Shape each half into a flat disk. Wrap 1 disk in plastic wrap; set aside on the counter. Leave the other disk unwrapped.

6. Flour the counter very lightly. Using a rolling pin, roll out the disk of dough until it is 1/4-inch thick. Using the cookie cutters, stamp out cookies and place them on the unlined baking sheet, setting them 1-inch apart. Reroll the trimmings and/or combine them with the other half of the dough. Repeat until all of the dough has been used.

7. Bake the cookies for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the edges have started to brown and the cookies are mostly set. With a very thin spatula, carefully transfer them to a wire rack. They will firm up as they cool. Roll out and bake the remaining dough in the same way.

ICING

2 egg whites 2 teaspoons lemon juice 3 cups confectioners' sugar, sifted 1 teaspoon water, or more if needed (optional) Food coloring and sprinkles (optional)

1. Meanwhile, in an electric mixer, combine the egg whites, lemon juice, and confectioners' sugar. Beat on medium-high speed until the egg whites have completely absorbed the confectioners' sugar and the icing is stiff.

2. If the icing is too stiff to pipe, add 1 teaspoon of water, or more if needed, until the icing has reached a consistency that's loose enough to write but not so loose that it's runny. If using food coloring, divide the icing among several bowls and add a few drops of coloring to each bowl. Stir well and transfer to piping bags or begin spreading immediately. If the icing is not in use, drape the bowl loosely with a damp cloth.

3. Decorate the cookies. Let them dry for several hours before stacking or packaging. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick