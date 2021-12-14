Recipe: Spicy German Pfeffernusse cookies, covered in icing, are more flavorful days after baking

Makes about 3 dozen

Pfeffernusse (German for "pepper nuts") are traditional Christmas cookies in the shape of large nuts that are glazed with a white confectioners' sugar icing. In Germany you can easily find the spice mix (lebkuchengewurz), which often includes pepper, which makes the flavor distinctive. To make your own, it is worth seeking out each spice; the unique mix lingers and melds together with time, and the cookies become more flavorful after a few days. You are in for a very pleasant surprise when you bite through the hard shell of icing to the firm cookie inside, with intense and complex spices. You may just have to mix up a double or triple batch of the spices to keep them on hand for more.

COOKIES

4 teaspoons ground cinnamon ¼ ground cloves ¼ teaspoon ground coriander ¼ teaspoon ground ginger ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg ¼ teaspoon ground white pepper ¼ teaspoon ground cardamom ½ star anise, crushed in a mortar until fine to make 1/4 teaspoon ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon baking soda 2½ cups flour 6 tablespoons honey ¼ cup molasses 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, cut up 3 tablespoons whole milk 1 egg Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. In a bowl, whisk the cinnamon, cloves, coriander ginger, nutmeg, white pepper, cardamom, anise, salt, and baking soda to blend them. Add the flour and whisk well until thoroughly blended.

2. In a large saucepan over medium heat, stir together the honey, molasses, and butter until the butter melts. Set aside to cool until just warm to the touch.

3. Stir in the milk and egg until well combined. Add the flour and spice mixture until the mixture forms a dough.

4. Turn the dough out of the bowl onto a clean surface. Knead until the mixture is well combined; the dough will be sticky. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or for up to 3 days.

5. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

6. Divide the dough into thirds. Roll each piece into a rope that is about 1-inch in diameter. If the dough is very sticky, lightly sprinkle the work surface with flour, but you may not need it. With a bench scraper or knife, cut the rope into 1-inch pieces. This step makes it easy to evenly portion the dough. Roll each piece into a ball and set them 1-inch apart on the baking sheets.

7. Bake the cookies for 15 minutes, or until they are golden brown on the bottom. With a spatula, transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

ICING

3 cups confectioners' sugar 4 tablespoons water, or more if needed

1. In a bowl, stir the confectioners' sugar and 4 tablespoons of the water to make a thick to medium-thick glaze. Add more water, 1 teaspoon at a time, if necessary. The thicker the glaze, the whiter the coating will be, and the sweeter the cookies will be.

2. Set the wire rack holding the cookies over a rimmed baking sheet. Dip the tops of the cookies into the glaze, allowing the excess glaze to fall back into the bowl. Set the cookies on the wire rack to catch drips and leave for several hours, or until the glaze is completely dry.

3. Store the cookies in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Sally Pasley Vargas