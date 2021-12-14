fb-pixel Skip to main content
SPICE CAPADES

Bake a quartet of cookies with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice that will fill your house with holiday spirit

By Sheryl Julian Globe Correspondent,Updated December 14, 2021, 43 minutes ago
Gingerbread Cookies.
Gingerbread Cookies.Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Of the hundreds — actually, thousands — of cookies you can bake over the holidays, the doughs mixed with warm spices seem to go best with frosty temps and the festive season. Most are cookies you can bake with kids, and some, like whimsical gingerbread people or snowflakes stamped out of the same dough, can easily be turned into ornaments by poking a hole in the top of the cookie before baking.

Here are Pfeffernusse cookies, German rounds about the size of walnuts, made from a dough with some of the common aromatics, along with cardamom, coriander, and finely crushed star anise. After baking, the little balls are dipped into white icing, which covers them like a shell. The Gingerbread Cookie recipe was clipped from a Good Housekeeping magazine decades ago and is such a no-fuss formula that you don’t need to rest the dough or even refrigerate it. It can be rerolled again and again. Throughout Northern Europe, you’ll find versions of dark aromatic cookies, like these Dutch Spice Cookies, also called Speculaas, which are traditionally shaped into windmills, but here are stamped or cut into triangular shapes. They’re similar to the popular Belgian cookies Biscoff. Crispy Crunchy Molasses Thins are so brittle that they actually make a cracking sound when you break them in half.

This quartet of spicy cookies — none has a real kick of heat, just enticing tastes from ground spices — will wait in airtight tins for several days and may just improve. Because they’re what’s called “good keepers” (they stay for a week or more and still taste fresh), you can hide a tin from the family and pull them out when everyone has decided the last of the cookies is gone. At that moment, you’re not just a brilliant baker, you’re also a wizard.


Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.

