Bake a quartet of cookies with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice that will fill your house with holiday spirit

Of the hundreds — actually, thousands — of cookies you can bake over the holidays, the doughs mixed with warm spices seem to go best with frosty temps and the festive season. Most are cookies you can bake with kids, and some, like whimsical gingerbread people or snowflakes stamped out of the same dough, can easily be turned into ornaments by poking a hole in the top of the cookie before baking.

Here are Pfeffernusse cookies, German rounds about the size of walnuts, made from a dough with some of the common aromatics, along with cardamom, coriander, and finely crushed star anise. After baking, the little balls are dipped into white icing, which covers them like a shell. The Gingerbread Cookie recipe was clipped from a Good Housekeeping magazine decades ago and is such a no-fuss formula that you don’t need to rest the dough or even refrigerate it. It can be rerolled again and again. Throughout Northern Europe, you’ll find versions of dark aromatic cookies, like these Dutch Spice Cookies, also called Speculaas, which are traditionally shaped into windmills, but here are stamped or cut into triangular shapes. They’re similar to the popular Belgian cookies Biscoff. Crispy Crunchy Molasses Thins are so brittle that they actually make a cracking sound when you break them in half.