A tribute to Sandy Block, Master of Wine

Over the last 30 years, Alexander N. “Sandy” Block mentored, trained, and inspired hundreds of beverage and hospitality professionals who continue to shape Boston’s vibrant wine scene. Over the last few weeks, I spoke with several. They talked at length about how Block ignited their passion for wine and helped them forge careers in the industry.

Whether you’re an avid wine enthusiast, or someone who simply enjoys an excellent glass pour at any number of Boston restaurants, there’s no doubt you have felt the influence of Sandy Block. The Master of Wine died on Nov. 21, leaving behind a globe-spanning community grieving his loss — and intent on sustaining his legacy.

These wine professionals noted that Block inhabited multiple roles. He directed an industry-leading wine program as vice president of beverage operations at Legal Sea Foods from 2004 to 2020, and served as an adjunct professor at Boston University where he taught hundreds — from hobbyists to sommeliers-in-training — at the Elizabeth Bishop Wine Resource Center. And they never failed to mention that he was an MW, a Master of Wine, a title indicating the highest level of mastery. Since 1953, just 496 people worldwide have passed the rigorous certification exam administered by the London-based Institute of Masters of Wine. Block passed that exam in 1992, establishing himself as the first American based on the East Coast to earn the distinction.

In addition to highlighting his many accomplishments, these colleagues were quick to share how he offered encouragement when they needed it most.

Tina Silverberg, corporate beverage manager of Columbus Hospitality Group, which includes restaurants Mistral, Ostra, and Sorellina, worked with Block at Legal Sea Foods for 14 years — first as an intern, then as sommelier at the Park Square location, renowned for its 10,000-bottle wine cellar. Later, she joined Legal Sea Foods’ corporate team, which oversaw beverage operations at more than 30 restaurant locations throughout New England, the Mid-Atlantic, and beyond.

“Sandy was always an excellent teacher, with a very calm demeanor,” recalls Silverberg. She valued his patient coaching, especially in the beginning as she worked to find her footing as a not-yet-21-year-old wine professional. “I would be nervous and freaked out about things at that age and he would always listen to me.” Over the years, she benefited time and again from his feedback and advice. “He was always able to see the best parts of my craft, and build me up,” she explains. “He was the model of what a boss should be. He was my boss for a very long time — my boss, my mentor, and my friend.”

Silverberg speaks effusively about the numerous training initiatives Block developed. Those opportunities included in-house beverage certification courses, blind tastings, and twice-yearly events that allowed servers to preview wines on upcoming lists. “I absolutely consider Sandy to be a brilliant thinker,” she enthuses. “He had so many creative ideas to teach a restaurant team to absorb [information] and be able to speak about wine comfortably and confidently with guests, while still exciting their own beverage education.”

Chas Boynton made the most of such learning opportunities. Today, as senior vice president of Arborway Imports, a Massachusetts-based wine distributor, Boynton oversees a robust, largely Old World portfolio of small-production wines. In the early 2000s, he was working double shifts as a server at Legal Sea Foods’ Park Square location. On lunch breaks, he would take a stack of wine books down to the wine cellar to study. One day, he fell asleep surrounded by his study materials.

“I felt a tap on my shoulder, and there he was,” recalls Boynton. “He introduced himself — not as a Master of Wine — but as, ‘My name is Sandy, and I work for Legal’s.” He asked Boynton if he would like to join colleagues from across restaurant locations to assess and taste wine as part of a beverage council. Boynton jumped at the chance. That first meeting led to further wine education at BU, and soon after, a position as a restaurant wine director.

Over the years, Boynton has educated others about wine, always using Block’s approach of “learning together” as a model. “I never knew any other way to teach, other than the way I was taught by the one and only,” he says. “He had an innate ability to coax a desire, intrinsic within you, to assess, and share, and be a part of the process.” This, he explains, is how Block got so many people excited about service, hospitality, and beverage in general. “And he would always say, ‘If you’re serious about pursuing this, as a passion, as a career, do it. And I’ll help you with the path.’”

Even during the worst of the pandemic, Block continued to reach out to former wine students and colleagues. Todd Lipman — wine and beverage director of the Nantucket Wine & Food Festival, and also the owner of Blade & Bottles, the company through which he provides private chef and sommelier services — shares how Block encouraged him, especially in the last year, offering up professional contacts, forwarding potential job opportunities, and simply checking in. It meant everything to Lipman.

“Having lost a father, Sandy has always been a professional father figure to me,” he says.

Lipman thinks back a decade ago when he, as head sommelier at Back Bay restaurant Bistro du Midi, hosted a wine event where he and Block, plus a number of other speakers, were slated to take part in a panel discussion. Block insisted that they sit beside one another. “It was a really empowering moment, not only to validate what I had been doing, but [the career] I had chosen. The fact that he said, ‘Let’s make sure we sit next to one another,’ just made me feel very welcomed into the league — from a league MVP.”

“Despite knowing his achievements — his tenure in the industry, being at the top—he always talked with you as an equal,” Lipman continues. “I feel like without ever stating it, Sandy’s approach to wine was, ‘Hey, you’re into wine, you’re interested in wine — let’s learn together.’ He was just very inclusive.”

Block’s inclusive approach helped build the big tent that Boston wine drinkers enjoy today.

“It’s hard to find someone influential in any beverage program nowadays who wasn’t touched by Sandy,” Boynton adds. “It’s hard to find a wine list that wasn’t inspired by who he was.”

Ellen Bhang can be reached at bytheglass@globe.com.

