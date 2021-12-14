Devin McCourty and Tito SantosSilva: We have the ability to end gang violence in Boston now

Research suggests that neighborhood violence is highly associated with post-traumatic stress disorder. A study in Syracuse, New York , found that more than half of the residents in neighborhoods with the highest prevalence of gun violence experience PTSD symptoms whether directly involved in a gun crime or not. Most of this trauma goes undiagnosed or untreated. Education is often subpar, with standardized test scores 50 percent lower in elementary schools located within higher concentration gunshot areas. People who look like us are more likely to know a shooting victim or someone who has been incarcerated than to know a college graduate. Victims of generational urban poverty — who face redlining, failures in policing, and educational disparities — often make devastating choices that can reverberate with negative effects on the entire community in the form of gang violence.

What’s it like to grow up in a community plagued by generational urban poverty? White families in Boston have a median wealth of $247,500, while US-born Black families have a median wealth of $8, according to a 2015 study by Duke University, The New School, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Pockets of our affluent, shining city are riddled with crime, poverty, and a gross lack of resources. Growing up in these neighborhoods can feel like being backed into a corner without enough food, a clear escape path, or even space to think and be yourself. We know this firsthand. Friends and relatives we grew up with in a violent and poverty-stricken urban environment are longing for something different.

Tito SantosSilva, executive director of Boston Uncornered. John Huet

Gang violence goes far beyond the communities where it actually happens. COVID-19 has exacerbated such violence, and caused ripple effects. According to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, the number of gun deaths was 25 percent higher in 2020 than it was in 2019. Since 2014, there have been over 330 fatal shootings in Boston, each costing taxpayers at least an estimated $920,000, for a total of over $300 million. Although the latest Boston Police Department statistics show a decline in street crime in 2021 as opposed to last year, we must work to keep the momentum moving in the right direction. Newly-elected Mayor Michelle Wu faces an ongoing challenge and grim reality: Violence is costly and devastating to communities.

Urban street violence is an urgent public health crisis but there is hope, and an opportunity. For the first time in decades, public resources are available for dramatic change. The American Rescue Plan Act has allocated billions to the Commonwealth and the city. President Biden, Governor Baker, and Mayor Wu have all shown their understanding of the interconnectedness of violence and trauma through a public health lens, and the disproportionate impact on those most affected by the health and economic consequences of the pandemic.

This is not a partisan issue; it is an American issue. From banks to media, from new Boston to old, corporations and foundations stand ready to step up. A network of individuals and organizations with the interest and ability to collaborate with the city’s violence intervention efforts can make a gang-free Boston a reality.

At the nonprofit Boston Uncornered, we engage with those most closely involved in community violence by supporting them, being accountable to them, and believing in them. This is despite how they have been labeled by society and the way our checkered American history has cornered gang-involved young people. Our experience has shown us that helping them to overcome the limitations imposed on them through engagement, educational access, and resources will end gang violence.

In the communities where Uncornered mentors have been most active since 2016, we have seen three times less crime. Furthermore, 70 percent of the students we’ve engaged have enrolled in college — that’s more than double the national average for gang-involved young people participating in post secondary programs. When given support, the vast majority of individuals make better choices and turn from the streets to a new life. And when provided with meaningful, effective pathways, those who are driving the violence are able to choose community college over the next quick job or hustle. For example, Ruben DaSilva was gang-involved and had spent five years behind bars before becoming involved with Boston Uncornered. With our support, he is enrolled in college, working on his post-secondary credential, while also training as an Uncornered intern to become a community mentor.

We aim not only to reduce, but to put a stop to the violence. To do that, community violence intervention organizations need to have the resources to reach out to and support as many young people as possible. Healing the community can allow all Bostonians to realize their dreams. A $24 million annual investment for the next three years would help us disrupt generational urban poverty in Boston. This investment by both public and business leaders would allow us to engage and support 20 percent of the most influential gang leaders, providing them with access and opportunity to become the positive change-makers we believe they can be.

Our city has a new leader with a promise — and a mandate — to enact big, bold solutions. We join Mayor Wu in pushing for systemic change and call on her to make the public investment to end generational urban poverty by eliminating gang violence in Boston.

Devin McCourty is co-captain of the New England Patriots and an advisory board member for Boston Uncornered, where Tito SantosSilva is executive director. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.