Recipes: Three holiday tarts made with dough that doesn’t need to be rolled

Making pie crust — which can shrink, crack, bubble, or come out tough — can take all the fun out of preparing the holiday dessert spread. So, we developed a dough with a mixture of all-purpose and almond flours that is pressed into the tart pan, no rolling needed. The resulting crust has great flavor and texture, doesn’t shrink or slump when blind-baked, and gives us more time to focus on the fillings, including one inspired by the all-American peanut butter and marshmallow sandwich. A filling of sour cherries macerated in brandy provides a tart and fruity contrast to a layer of frangipane, a French-style almond custard.

Salted Peanut and Caramel Tart

Makes one 9-inch tart

Le Petit Grain, a Parisian boulangerie, combines all the elements of a peanut butter and marshmallow fluff sandwich into elegant individual tartlets called tartes cacahuètes (literally, peanut tarts). A buttery, cookie-like pastry is filled with an airy peanut butter meringue that is topped with caramel-coated roasted peanuts.

Pay attention to the timing in the recipe, which can be tricky. To make the meringue filling, the whipped egg whites and sugar syrup must be ready at the same time. If your egg whites reach soft peaks before the syrup is ready, reduce the mixer speed to low while you wait for the syrup to finish; this prevents the whites from turning dry and stiff. Use a candy or instant thermometer to gauge the doneness of the sugar syrup.

Natural peanut butter — the variety that requires stirring to mix in the oil on the surface — won’t work in this recipe. Even the creamy variety of natural peanut butter has a slight grittiness that’s detectable in the tart filling. Make sure the mixer bowl and whisk attachment for whipping the meringue are perfectly clean; even a trace of grease will prevent the egg whites from attaining the proper volume.

The finished tart will keep at room temperature for up to 12 hours. If you’re storing it longer than an hour or so, wait to add the flaky salt garnish until just before serving and cover the tart with plastic wrap or foil.

For the tart shell:

1 cup (130 grams) all-purpose flour

½ cup (50 grams) almond flour

1/3 cup ( 66 grams) white sugar

¼ teaspoon table salt

6 tablespoons (¾ stick) salted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes and softened

1 large egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the peanut butter-meringue filling:

¾ cup (188 grams) smooth peanut butter (see headnote)

2 large egg whites

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch table salt

½ cup (164 grams) corn syrup

½ cup (107 grams) white sugar

For the peanut-caramel topping:

¼ cup (54 grams) white sugar

3 tablespoons heavy cream

2 tablespoons salted butter, cut into 2 pieces

½ cup (68 grams) dry-roasted, salted peanuts, roughly chopped

Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon (optional)

To make the tart shell, mist a 9-inch tart pan with removable bottom with cooking spray and set on a rimmed baking sheet. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine both flours, the sugar, and the salt, then mix on low until combined, about 5 seconds. With the mixer on low, add the butter a piece at a time. When all the butter has been added, continue mixing on low until the mixture resembles coarse sand, about 2 minutes. Add the yolk and vanilla, then mix on low until the dough is evenly moistened and cohesive, 2 to 3 minutes; the dough may not form a single mass.

Crumble the dough into the prepared tart pan, covering the bottom as evenly as possible. Using the bottom of a dry measuring cup, press the dough into an even layer over the bottom and up the sides of the pan. Prick the bottom and sides about every ½ inch with a fork. Set in the freezer on the baking sheet to chill until firm, at least 15 minutes or up to 1 hour.

Meanwhile, heat the oven to 300 degrees with a rack in the middle position. When the tart shell is firm, bake it on the baking sheet until deep golden brown, 1 to 1¼ hours. Let cool on the baking sheet set on a wire rack for at least 15 minutes.

To make the peanut butter-meringue filling, put the peanut butter in a small microwave-safe bowl; set aside. In a clean, dry mixer bowl, combine the egg whites, vanilla, and salt, then attach the bowl to the mixer along with the whisk attachment. In a small saucepan, combine the corn syrup, sugar, and ¼ cup water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook until the syrup reaches 238 degrees, about 3 to 4 minutes; swirl the pan once or twice before the syrup reaches a boil.

When the syrup has boiled for 2 minutes, begin whipping the whites on medium until they hold very soft peaks when the whisk is lifted, about 1 minute. When the syrup reaches 238 degrees, remove the pan from the heat and let stand just until the bubbling slows, no more than 15 seconds. Then with the mixer running on medium-high, slowly pour the hot syrup into the egg whites, aiming for the area between the whisk and the sides of the bowl. After all the syrup has been added, continue whipping on medium-high until the bowl is just warm to the touch, about 3 minutes; do not overbeat.

Meanwhile, microwave the peanut butter on high until pourable, 30 to 60 seconds, stirring once about halfway through. When the egg whites are ready, reduce the mixer to low and pour in the peanut butter. Once all the peanut butter is added, stop the mixer, then fold with a silicone spatula until homogenous, taking care not to deflate the whites. Gently pour the filling into the tart shell and spread in an even layer; set aside.

For the peanut-caramel topping: Place 2 tablespoons water in a small saucepan. Carefully pour the sugar into the center of the pan, and stir gently with a clean spoon just until the sugar is evenly moistened. Bring to a boil over medium and cook, gently swirling the pan (do not stir) until the syrup is a deep amber-color and lightly smoking, 5 to 6 minutes. Carefully pour in the cream (the mixture will bubble and steam vigorously), then stir to combine. Add the butter, remove from the heat, and continue stirring until the butter is melted and incorporated. Stir the peanuts into the caramel.

Working quickly, pour the caramel mixture evenly over the filling, then use a small spatula to gently spread it to the edges; be careful not to push the peanuts into the filling. Let cool for at least 15 minutes. Remove the outer ring from the tart pan, then sprinkle lightly with flaky salt (if using). Serve at room temperature.

Brandied Cherry Frangipane Tart. Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Brandied Cherry Frangipane Tart

Makes 8 servings

Dried sour cherries give this tart a fruitiness that perfectly complements the frangipane filling and crunchy almond flour crust. If you can’t find blanched sliced almonds, use regular sliced almonds. Kirschwasser should not be substituted for the brandy; it makes the filling too sweet.

We like this tart served warm, topped with whipped cream — sweetened or not — but it’s equally delicious at room temperature. The tart keeps for up to two days in an airtight container at room temperature.

For the crust:

1 cup (130 grams) all-purpose flour

½ cup (50 grams) almond flour

1/3 cup (66 grams) granulated sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons salted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes and chilled

1 large egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the filling:

¾ cup dried sour cherries

3 tablespoons brandy

1 cup (100 grams) sliced almonds, plus 2 tablespoons

1/3 cup (77 grams) white sugar

1 tablespoon (9 grams) all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons salted butter, cut into ½-inch pieces, softened

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ teaspoon almond extract

Heat the oven to 300 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Mist a 9-inch tart pan with removable bottom with cooking spray and place on a baking sheet.

To make the crust, use a food processor to combine both flours, the sugar, and the salt; process until combined, about 5 seconds. Scatter the butter pieces over the dry ingredients and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse sand, 10 to 12 times. Add the egg yolk and vanilla, then process until the mixture is evenly moistened and cohesive, 20 to 30 seconds; the dough may not form a single mass.

Transfer the dough to the tart pan, evenly covering the surface. Using a dry measuring cup, press the dough into an even layer over the bottom and up the sides of the pan. Use a fork to prick all over the bottom and sides, then freeze until firm, at least 15 minutes or up to 1 hour. Bake on the baking sheet until deep golden brown, 1 to 1¼ hours. Let cool on the baking sheet on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Increase the oven to 350 degrees.

Meanwhile, prepare the filling. In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, combine the cherries, brandy, and 1 tablespoon water; heat until simmering. Transfer to a large bowl and allow to cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes; the cherries should soak up almost all the liquid.

In a food processor, process 100 grams of the almonds, the sugar, the flour, and the salt until the nuts are finely ground, about 1 minute. Add the butter and process until just combined. Add the egg and both extracts, then process until smooth and well incorporated, about 10 seconds. Transfer to the bowl with the cherries and fold together until just combined.

Spread the filling in an even layer in the warm tart shell and sprinkle evenly with the remaining almonds. Bake until the top is puffed and golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet on a wire rack for 30 minutes before serving.

Orange-Chocolate Tart. Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Chocolate-Orange Tart

Makes 8 servings

For this recipe, the filling was inspired by the chocolate, orange, and ricotta tart served at Rose Bakery in Paris, but we found the crust in the pastry case of Vancouver’s Beaucoup Bakery — crisp, slightly crunchy, and made with almond meal. Rose Carrarini’s decadent cheesecake-style filling is made with ricotta, cream, orange zest, and dark chocolate, all bound together with a little flour. We add cinnamon and lighten our take, leaving out cream and flour and reducing the amount of chocolate so the ricotta and orange come through more clearly. Whole-milk ricotta is needed for the tart’s rich, creamy consistency. Some ricottas with more lactose will brown more deeply than others. We like Calabro, which is low in lactose.

For do-ahead ease, the tart shell can be prepped, pressed into the pan, pricked all over, then frozen for up to two weeks; do not thaw before baking.

For the tart shell:

1 cup (130 grams) all-purpose flour

½ cup (50 grams) almond flour

1/3 cup (71 grams) white sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons salted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes and chilled

1 large egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the filling:

6 tablespoons (78 grams) white sugar

2 teaspoons grated orange zest plus 2 tablespoons orange juice

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1½ cups (12 ounces) whole-milk ricotta cheese

1 large egg plus 1 large egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1½ ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

Heat the oven to 300 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Mist a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom with cooking spray. Set on a baking sheet. Set aside.

To make the tart shell, use a food processor to combine both flours, the sugar, and the salt; process until combined, about 5 seconds. Scatter the butter over the dry ingredients and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse sand, 10 to 12 pulses. Add the yolk and vanilla, then process until the mixture is evenly moistened and cohesive, 20 to 30 seconds; the mixture may not form a single mass.

Crumble the dough into the tart pan, evenly covering the surface; do not wash the food processor. Using the bottom of a dry measuring cup, press the dough into an even layer over the bottom and up the sides of the pan. Use a fork to prick all over the bottom and sides, then freeze until firm, at least 15 minutes or up to 1 hour.

Bake on the baking sheet until deep golden brown, 1 to 1¼ hours. Let cool on the sheet on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Increase the oven to 350 degrees.

Meanwhile, prepare the filling. In the food processor, combine the sugar, orange zest, salt, and cinnamon; process until the sugar is moistened and fragrant, about 15 seconds. Add the ricotta and process until smooth, about 30 seconds, scraping the bowl as needed. Add the egg, egg yolk, orange juice, and vanilla, then process until combined, another 10 to 15 seconds.

Pour the filling into the still-warm crust, then sprinkle evenly with the chocolate. Carefully slide the baking sheet into the oven and bake until the filling is slightly puffed at the edges but the center still jiggles slightly, 25 to 35 minutes. Let cool completely on a rack, about 2 hours.

If serving the tart at room temperature, remove the outer ring from the pan. If serving the tart chilled, keep the outer ring in place and refrigerate uncovered for 1 hour, or until the chocolate is set, then loosely cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for up to 2 days; remove the outer ring from the pan before serving.

