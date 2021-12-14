In Rhode Island, Barrington High parents and students are pressing school to take action after shooting threat

In a photo that was obtained by the Globe, writing was scrawled on the bathroom wall that read, “I am shooting up the school on 12/21/21 with my dad’s pistol.”

BARRINGTON, R.I. — Barrington High School students and parents are pleading with school and district administrators to take further action after someone wrote threatening messages in the girls’ bathroom.

Principal Joseph D. Hurley and Barrington Superintendent Michael Messore sent nearly identical messages to parents Monday afternoon about the incident and said Barrington police will provide “an additional presence” at the school until the winter recess.

But parents reached out to leaders and demanded more.

Dr. Brian Alverson, a professor of pediatrics at Brown University, is a parent of a Barrington High senior. He wrote an email to Hurley and Messore on Monday to “express profound concern regarding the handling” of what he considers a “severe threat.”

“I care for homicidal children on a regular basis... in Rhode Island,” he wrote in his email, which he provided to the Globe. “Real homicidal ideation is not a rare condition. I have seen it many times here in Rhode Island in troubled teens. This student in the message on the bathroom wall had a clear plan of course, which is possibly indicative of actual intention.”

Alverson requested that officials provide a comprehensive screening mechanism at the entry of the school until the author of the threat is found, for distance learning to be offered to those who are terrified to attend school, and for additional counselors and therapists to be made available to students.

“And an ‘increased police presence’ is not reassuring at this time,’” he wrote.

Alverson told the Globe he did not receive a response.

He said his daughter was willing to go to one class because “there is a window in the classroom that she said she was willing to jump out of if she heard shots.” But she did not want to go to another class because she said it has no windows.

Messore did not return calls or respond to emails from the Globe on Tuesday.

Barrington Police Chief Michael Correia directed media requests to the superintendent and did not respond to follow up questions from the Globe. But in a statement posted on the police department’s social media account, Correia said, “if you live in town and own a firearm, please physically account for it today and ensure it is stored safely and securely, in accordance with state law.”

Miriam Schaerf, who has a daughter who is a senior at the high school, said she called Messore Monday night and asked if the school planned on going virtual. “I was kind of shot down,” said Schaerf, who is also a substitute teacher for the Bristol-Warren district.

Sophie Schaerf told a Globe reporter she did not go to school on Tuesday out of fear.

“The writing in the bathroom had a date written on it, but I’m paranoid that it could happen at any time now,” she said. “I just didn’t want to be in that environment even though I’m going to be behind in my classes.”

She added, “They say their top priority is the safety of their students and staff, but the bottom line is, if that were true they wouldn’t be allowing them to come in.”

On Tuesday morning, Hurley addressed the student body on a morning broadcast while wearing a mask and sitting with his hands folded at his desk. He said counselors would be available for students and students will be required to have hall passes in order to go to the bathroom.

But he said distance learning “will not be happening” at this point.

“I know there were several requests that students wanted to Zoom at home during this time, at this point we’re are not Zooming, however, if you do not feel safe coming to school, your assignments will be posted on Canvas. As far as starting to create a Zoom link for those things, that’s not going to be happening at this time,” he said.

Shortly after, parents received an email from him that said there “have been no additional threats” to the high school. He told parents that Barrington police and high school administration conducted a security sweep of the building using the Providence Police K-9 Unit to “identify any presence of firearms or related materials.”

Amy Battersby, a certified traumatic stress clinician and Barrington High parent of two students, said both of her kids came home upset Monday night and were texting her during the police sweep on Tuesday.

“These kids are absolutely terrified. For the last decade, these same kids grew up practicing active shooter lockdown drills. They have been exposed to mass shootings and gun violence all the time. They all have a level of hyper-vigilance and trauma anyway,” she said. “You have these kids who are already scared of guns. And then you have the school, that’s prepared them for all these years, have a real threat come in and they do nothing.”

“These kids are already anxious and, quite frankly, this is such a blow,” she added.

Sophie Schaerf said she signed an online petition created by students that demands the school transition to virtual learning. Petitioners are also asking for officials to suspend the student who wrote the threat and not allow the individual to return to school. They also ask that an explicit plan of action be communicated to parents and students, and that a clear screening plan be implemented to prevent this person from carrying weapons onto school premises. The petition will be delivered to school officials.

“It took the administration hours to write parents themselves, simply informing them that ‘all threats are taken seriously’ and the ‘Barrington Police Department is conducting a full investigation,’” read the petition. “Following the recent shooting at a Michigan high school that killed four students, it is appalling that the administration has yet to suspend in-person classes until the entirety of the situation is sorted out. “Living in a time in which school shootings are commonplace, the administration must take this seriously, not by taking superficial steps.”

When students signed, hundreds described why they demanded action from the school. One signer said, “I’m a student who doesn’t want to be on national television for this.”

Another wrote, “I don’t want BHS to be the next ‘no way to prevent this.’”

Someone else wrote, “I don’t want anything happening to them, especially my sister.”

The petition ended by saying, “Students should feel safe in their classrooms, but this administration’s barren response has left everyone on edge.”

More than 2,000 people signed the petition as of Tuesday night.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.