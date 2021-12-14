On the brink of closing, Phoenix House rises to continue its mission helping those with substance abuse

Judges in Rhode Island refer people to Phoenix House treatment programs, instead of incarceration. Outreach workers find beds for their clients at Phoenix House, rather than have them go to hospital emergency rooms.

The agency offers substance use and behavioral health treatment, both in outpatient programs and in residential facilities, in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. It’s an affordable place that people turn to when they are in dire need of a safe place to detox, and its residential facility is the only one in Rhode Island that takes Medicare and Medicaid.

PROVIDENCE — When she heard about a year ago that Phoenix Houses of New England was going to close, Haley McKee was deeply worried.

“When I heard it was being closed, my first thought was, where are people with Medicare going to go?” said McKee, co-chair of the Substance Use Policy, Education and Recovery Political Action Committee. “I have clients who were in Phoenix House, and it was their success story.”

Nearly a year later, Phoenix Houses of New England Inc. is coming under new ownership and continuing its mission to help thousands of people needing substance abuse and behavioral health treatment, thanks to a new court program designed to help businesses struggling in the pandemic.

When Phoenix Houses of New England Inc. filed a petition for immediate liquidation in January, Superior Court Judge Brian P. Stern was concerned.

Superior Court Judge Brian P. Stern ordered Phoenix House into the court’s COVID-19 Business Recovery Plan. Rhode Island Judiciary

Stern knew if Phoenix House closed, there would be a void for vulnerable people, especially as the opioid crisis was in full swing. But the COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the Phoenix House’s finances, and the agency had just enough money to make two more weeks of payroll.

Stern ordered Phoenix House into the Superior Court’s COVID-19 Business Recovery Plan, a program that Superior Court Presiding Justice Alice B. Gibney established when the pandemic began.

The program is intended to keep the businesses running and their assets intact, hold off creditors temporarily, and allow the businesses to seek funding and get their feet under them, under an operating plan developed by the non-liquidating receiver and approved by Stern.

For Phoenix House, Stern appointed Providence attorney Jonathan N. Savage, of Savage Law Partners, as the non-liquidating special master. Savage said he saw the “extreme challenges” with saving Phoenix House, so he brought in his partners, lawyers Christopher J. Fragomeni and Jeremy B. Savage to work as a team.

The Phoenix House is a “critical community asset” that needed immediate triage, Jonathan Savage said.

They go in and “try to stop the bleeding,” he said, by evaluating where the finances are running out, and assessing the assets, the services, and what they need to do to stabilize the company so it can recover.

The result, after 11 months, kept Phoenix House open and continuing to serve thousands of people at its facilities in New England, until new entities were recently found to take over its programs and facilities.

“The decision to put Phoenix House in this program led to its success,” Fragomeni said.

As soon as Phoenix House was put in the program, the state assisted with emergency funding to bridge the gap in its finances, they said. They worked with state officials in health and human services, up to the governor’s office, to get better information about the census-driven programs.

They got a $250,000 grant from the state in January, and a $500,000 loan in April, consolidated the corporate office, and used telehealth to increase its productivity and use its providers more efficiently. They worked with vendors, and loyal employees hung stuck with them. As the pandemic waned, the census increased at Phoenix House.

For Phoenix House, that move meant the agency was still able to serve thousands of people this year, including 1,500 in Rhode Island, and apply for state and federal funding. At the same time, Savage and his team found new entities to take over the operations of Phoenix House and ensure their programs would continue.

Closure, they said, was not an alternative. “The only reasons the entity was able to persist long enough is a lot of critical stakeholders [knew] that it couldn’t close. It would be devastating,” said Jeremy Savage.

Last month, Stern approved the sale of Phoenix House’s facility in Exeter to Zinnia Health, a California-based company that manages nearly 800 beds at substance abuse facilities in other states.

Zinnia Health bid $4.1 million at a public auction, and has committed to 40 beds for Medicaid patients for 10 years and $1 million in capital improvements over the next three years. Fragomeni said Zinnia Health has also expressed an interest in expanding the Exeter campus, and offer full services to people from out of state, and will pay another $150,000 for expansions.

The company exceeded its opening bid for 40 Medicaid beds over three years. That commitment to Medicaid patients was important for them, said Jonathan Savage.

“Through the process we are interviewing and evaluating people who come through, how professional and committed they are,” he said. “We encourage those who we think will be a good fit. … And for Rhode Island, the Medicaid population is one of the greatest needs we have.”

While there were 20 bidders in the public auction for the Rhode Island facility, Jeremy Savage said they were considering more than just maximizing the purchase price. (Zinnia’s price was $3.75 million higher than the initial offer.)

“There is also an obligation to maximize interest in the community and continuing of care,” Jeremy Savage said. “If this facility were to go away and not be replaced… there is no place for them to go, full stop.”

Phoenix House also sold its Massachusetts facilities to Behavioral Health Network, Inc., a regional provider of comprehensive behavioral health, and its facility in Dublin, N.H., to a subsidiary of Avenues Recovery, a regional drug and alcohol rehabilitation provider.

Jonathan Savage said all of the staff at Phoenix House are expected to be retained.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.