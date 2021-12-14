Brown University to require booster shots for students and employees

PROVIDENCE — Brown University announced Tuesday that all employees and students will be required to get the COVID-19 booster ahead of the spring semester.
In an email to Brown community members, executive vice president of policy Russell C. Carey and vice president of campus life Eric Estes wrote that as the university looks forward to the winter break amidst increasing cases in Rhode Island and emerging information regarding the new Omicron variant, it was clear to them to take additional steps ahead of spring.
“We understand the fatigue that has developed around the pandemic and the continued necessity of health and safety measures. The virus, unfortunately, does not care about our fatigue and continued vigilance is required,” they wrote. “The good news is that vaccines, boosters, advances in treatment, and basic common sense public health measures are highly effective at preventing this disease, and we enter 2022 in a profoundly different place than at the beginning of this pandemic.”
Brown is the first university in Rhode Island to announce a booster requirement, which was announced a day after The Boston Globe reported that school officials were “strongly considering” a booster mandate.
Advertisement
All students and employees, which include faculty, staff, postdoctoral scholars, visiting researchers, lecturers, and seasonal and intermittent staff, will have to receive their booster shot no later than Jan. 26, 2020.
“Most members of the Brown community are eligible now, and we are informing the community of this requirement now to provide plenty of time to schedule a booster appointment during the break for those who still need to do so,” read the email.
More than 99 percent of all students at Brown have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Oct. 27, which was the university’s last count.
Earlier this year, university officials announced that they would require all students and staff to be fully vaccinated unless they were approved for a medical or religious exemption.
Advertisement
Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.