Brown University to require booster shots for students and employees

PROVIDENCE — Brown University announced Tuesday that all employees and students will be required to get the COVID-19 booster ahead of the spring semester.

In an email to Brown community members, executive vice president of policy Russell C. Carey and vice president of campus life Eric Estes wrote that as the university looks forward to the winter break amidst increasing cases in Rhode Island and emerging information regarding the new Omicron variant, it was clear to them to take additional steps ahead of spring.

“We understand the fatigue that has developed around the pandemic and the continued necessity of health and safety measures. The virus, unfortunately, does not care about our fatigue and continued vigilance is required,” they wrote. “The good news is that vaccines, boosters, advances in treatment, and basic common sense public health measures are highly effective at preventing this disease, and we enter 2022 in a profoundly different place than at the beginning of this pandemic.”