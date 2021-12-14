For children who feel excluded, Globe Santa is a source of comfort

Families need help for a lot of reasons, but everyone who writes Globe Santa has the same concern.

It can be as alarming as a lost job.

It can be as terrifying as a life-threatening medical condition, or as heartbreaking as the loss of a loved one.

They want their children to feel included during the holidays.

“[My son] is such a resilient boy. He is a good friend and a good student,” wrote the mother of an 11-year-old from Boston’s North Shore. “His report card for the 6th grade has A’s and A+ for all his classes.”

Her son has autism, and although he’s done well academically, his transition to junior high school has had some turbulence.

Advertisement

His attention deficit disorder and resulting impulsive behavior have been a source of concern, and he needs additional support, especially outside of the classroom.

The main source of that support is his mother, and being available for him has meant she’d have to find a more flexible job.

Unfortunately, she’s still looking.

“I lost my job [last summer] and haven’t been able to find another one,” she wrote. “Any help for Christmas this year and we would be so thankful!”

Across the Greater Boston area, parents, step-parents, siblings, grandparents and guardians have been writing to Globe Santa for assistance so their families can enjoy a more joyous holiday.

A father from Dorchester wrote Globe Santa to help his 5-year-old son.

His son suffers from panic attacks and severe anxiety, and his ongoing medical care is both costly and time-consuming.

The boy also has autism, and when Massachusetts largely shut down for a few months in the spring of 2020, the sudden halt to his daily routine overwhelmed him and nearly cost him his life.

“When Covid first started the change in routine was too much for him and he stopped eating,” his father wrote. “He almost died and was put on a feeding tube.”

Advertisement

His son eventually regained his strength and started school this past fall, but he still struggles to cope and his parents are deeply invested in getting him the help he needs.

“We are always going back and forth to the doctors with him and it can be very stressful,” his father wrote.

The youngster is well aware that the holidays are approaching and without a delivery from Globe Santa, his father is afraid he’s going to miss out.

“He is just starting to understand the holiday and Santa and we want him to have a good Christmas this year,” he wrote. “Thank you so much for your help, it would mean so much to us.”

These families will join tens of thousands of others this year in receiving gifts from Globe Santa.

For 66 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has delivered toys, books, games, and other presents to children in need.

But he needs your help!

Please consider helping to put a smile on a child’s face this holiday season by giving to Globe Santa by phone, mail or online at globesanta.org.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com.