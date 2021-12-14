Cohasset sets aside $750,000 toward Town Hall project

A Special Town Meeting approved setting aside $750,000 in free cash to help pay for a plan to update Town Hall on the Cohasset Common.
Officials said the money will go into a special dedicated fund, and will be tapped only after Town Meeting approves the actual project — which is estimated to cost $13.5 million to $14.5million and involves renovating the historic 1857 portion of the building, and demolishing and replacing the addition built in the 1980s.
The full proposal will go before the Spring Town Meeting, officials said.
Cohasset has been studying what to do with its Town Hall since 2008, when the national financial crisis put the project on hold, according to a report from the Town Hall Building Committee. A new review in 2014 found that the 1980s annex to Town Hall was in worse shape than the older construction — a finding reiterated by a 2018 study, according to the report.
However, voters in 2018 rejected a debt exclusion to pay for the work.
Since then, town officials have said the project will be financed in a way that won’t increase property taxes.
