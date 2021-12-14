Cohasset sets aside $750,000 toward Town Hall project

A Special Town Meeting approved setting aside $750,000 in free cash to help pay for a plan to update Town Hall on the Cohasset Common.

Officials said the money will go into a special dedicated fund, and will be tapped only after Town Meeting approves the actual project — which is estimated to cost $13.5 million to $14.5million and involves renovating the historic 1857 portion of the building, and demolishing and replacing the addition built in the 1980s.

The full proposal will go before the Spring Town Meeting, officials said.