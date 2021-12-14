fb-pixel Skip to main content

Construction worker rescued after utility pole, live wires crash onto excavator in Dorchester

By Andrew Brinker Globe Correspondent,Updated December 14, 2021, 1 hour ago
A man was rescued after a utility pole came crashing down on the excavator he was operating in Dorchester Tuesday afternoon.
A construction worker was rescued in Dorchester Tuesday after the excavator he was operating accidentally snapped a utility pole, draping live wires onto the cabin of the vehicle and trapping him temporarily, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the lot on Ericsson Street where the man was working just before 11:30 a.m., according to Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the fire department.

“He snapped a utility pole, bringing the wires down on top of him and he was stuck there for about an hour,” said Alkins.

The pole came to rest on a nearby vehicle. After Eversource cut off power to the wires, the man was able to escape without injury, Alkins said.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.

