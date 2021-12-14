Construction worker rescued after utility pole, live wires crash onto excavator in Dorchester

A construction worker was rescued in Dorchester Tuesday after the excavator he was operating accidentally snapped a utility pole, draping live wires onto the cabin of the vehicle and trapping him temporarily, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the lot on Ericsson Street where the man was working just before 11:30 a.m., according to Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the fire department.
“He snapped a utility pole, bringing the wires down on top of him and he was stuck there for about an hour,” said Alkins.
The pole came to rest on a nearby vehicle. After Eversource cut off power to the wires, the man was able to escape without injury, Alkins said.
Advertisement
An excavator took down the power lines on Ericsson St in Dorchester. The driver is stuck in the cab, not injured.Companies are waiting on @EversourceMA to shut off the power. @BOSTON_EMS and @bostonpolice on scene . pic.twitter.com/8MqXglYJlW— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 14, 2021
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.