Departing Somerville Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone to give farewell address

As he prepares to leave office next month, retiring Somerville Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone is planning to offer a farewell address to the community.
The nine-term mayor, who opted not to seek another term in the November election after 18 years in office, will deliver his remarks on Monday, Dec. 20, in the new high school auditorium.
US Senator Elizabeth Warren (appearing virtually), US Representative Ayanna Pressley, and City Council President Matthew McLaughlin are among others who will offer remarks.
Members of the public are invited to the free event. Face masks are required for all attendees and social distancing measures and capacity limits will be in place. The event also will be streamed live on Somerville’s YouTube channel, its Facebook page, and its local access government channel.
Advertisement
Ward 7 Councilor Katjana Ballantyne won the race in November to succeed Curtatone. She will be formally sworn in as mayor at the city’s inaugural ceremony on Jan. 3.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.