Departing Somerville Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone to give farewell address

As he prepares to leave office next month, retiring Somerville Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone is planning to offer a farewell address to the community.

The nine-term mayor, who opted not to seek another term in the November election after 18 years in office, will deliver his remarks on Monday, Dec. 20, in the new high school auditorium.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren (appearing virtually), US Representative Ayanna Pressley, and City Council President Matthew McLaughlin are among others who will offer remarks.