Historic Citizens Bank building to be redeveloped into apartments

During a Providence City Plan Commission meeting Tuesday night, The Omni Group proposed a residential and commercial adaptive reuse of the 50,000 square-foot building, which is located on more than 2 acres. The Omni Group asked for a design waiver to place rental units on the first floor, where there is also plans for commercial space. But under the city’s current zoning code, no residential or parking uses can be located within 20 feet of a main street.

PROVIDENCE — The city has removed design barriers for a Providence-based developer to begin redeveloping the historic Citizens Bank building on the West End of Providence for residential and commercial use.

Advertisement

Blueprints for the building show that developers are hoping to create 19 housing units across three stories.

There is no timeline for construction at this point.

Previously, the temple-front Georgian Revival bank building at 870 Westminster St., which was designed by local firm Clarke & Howe in 1921, was home to the Citizens Bank Corporate office. Citizens fully vacated the building in 2019 and the property was listed in last year’s “Most Endangered List” by the Providence Preservation Society.

Rendering for the first floor of 870 Westminster St. in Providence, Rhode Island. McGeorge Architecture Interiors

“It’s wonderful that this is being done... I’ve looked at this empty bank for years,” said Harrison Bilodeau, the secretary for the Providence City Plan Commission, during the meeting ahead of public comment.

PPS also wrote in an email Tuesday morning that this latest plan is separate from the 2020 proposal for three, new construction residential buildings 946-1000 Westminster St. But, while “adaptive reuse and mixed-use development of the bank building is welcome,” PPS said it wants the project to include below-market rate dwelling units.

The Omni Group said in their plans, which were designed by East Greenwich-based McGeorge Architecture Interiors, this project will be located in the “vibrant West End” and that these apartments will “cater to individuals seeking proximity to downtown Providence and the surrounding neighborhood amenities.”

Advertisement

The plans have previously been criticized by the West Broadway Neighborhood Association and David Brussat, who is an architecture critic and author of “Lost Providence.” Each of the critics have slammed the Omni Group for not including affordable units during the state’s housing crisis.

During a public comment phase, Enrique Sanchez, a teacher for Central High School in Providence, asked a series of questions related to the target renters of these apartments and raised concerns about the affordability.

“All I see is studios and one-bedroom apartments in these plans,” said Sanchez, who is also a political director for Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC. “I highly doubt that this will provide housing for low-income families.”

Sanchez later Tweeted that he was frustrated with Providence-based private developers.

“Strive Reality and The Omni Group who are completely disconnected from the fact that Rhode Islanders are suffering from a housing crisis are trying to justify their arguments for more housing that only targets wealthy professionals from Boston and New York,” he wrote. “Rhode Island and especially Providence is currently suffering from a housing crisis and these private developers only care about their profits and self interests.”

It’s unclear how much each apartment will cost and calls to The Omni Group were not returned.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.