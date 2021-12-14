Hotel proposed for transitional housing near Mass. and Cass has a long history of transformation

In the late 1800s, gasholder buildings were a common feature of Boston’s industrial landscape. Today, only two of the round, brick structures remain.
One of them, which stands near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, could soon be used to help alleviate the drug and homelessness crisis there. Mayor Michelle Wu has announced plans to use the six-story building, the currently closed Best Western Roundhouse hotel, for temporary housing and addiction treatment.
Her proposal has been met with a groundswell of criticism from business owners and residents, who say it will further concentrate recovery services in the already overburdened area. But others argue that retrofitting old industrial buildings could help address the city’s housing and opioid crisis. As it turns out, the Roundhouse has a long history of transforming itself to accommodate new industries and projects, according to a history chronicled by the Library of Congress.
- In 1873, Roxbury Gas Light Company built the structure. Known as a “gasholder,” the building was used to store coal gas, the 19th-century equivalent of natural gas, so it could be piped out to heat homes and power gas lamps.
- In 1905, Roxbury Gas Light Company merged with other local energy companies to become Boston Consolidated Gas Company, which stopped operations in the roundhouse.
- The plant that once surrounded the structure was demolished the following year and the building was renovated to accommodate office space.
- In the following years, building permit records indicate that the gasholder took many forms. It’s believed to have been used as a motion picture exhibition space in the 1920s, a light manufacturing plant in the 1930s, and an industrial warehouse in the 1980s.
- In the 1990s, the building seems to have sat empty for several years.
- Directly across from a medical school and major hospital, the property was well-positioned. So in 2001, a Boston-based design firm, Group One, embarked on a $65 million project to convert the gasholder into a 92-unit Best Western hotel, according to Hotel Business. Renovations included brick replacement, tar and lead removal, ceiling reinforcement, and installation of windows. The circular building was equipped with elevators, ventilation, and high-end amenities. In 2002, it received the “Best of the Best” award from Best Western International.
- In 2014, Dev Hospitality LLC purchased the hotel from its New York-based owner WNW Hospitality Group. The hotel remained affiliated with Best Western.
- In July 2020, Pine Street Inc. leased the hotel for a year to provide housing for 172 homeless people. When the lease ended a year later, about 74 percent of residents had been successfully placed in permanent housing.
- Earlier this year, Victory Programs, which has a contract with the city to provide transitional housing, proposed renting two floors of the hotel to create as many as 35 transition beds for the homeless. But the project was scrapped after generating significant opposition and little political support.
- In December, Wu drafted plans to move people living in tent encampments to transitional housing across the city, including the Roundhouse hotel.
Julia Carlin can be reached at julia.carlin@globe.com.