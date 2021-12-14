Hotel proposed for transitional housing near Mass. and Cass has a long history of transformation

In the late 1800s, gasholder buildings were a common feature of Boston’s industrial landscape. Today, only two of the round, brick structures remain.

One of them, which stands near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, could soon be used to help alleviate the drug and homelessness crisis there. Mayor Michelle Wu has announced plans to use the six-story building, the currently closed Best Western Roundhouse hotel, for temporary housing and addiction treatment.