James Lee is named Braintree’s school superintendent

“He’s come up through the system,” School Committee chair Thomas Devin said of Lee after the Dec. 8 vote. “And every time we promote him, he does better.”

Lee, who has worked in the Braintree schools for nearly a decade, has been interim superintendent since July, taking over when Frank Hackett left to become interim superintendent for the Winchester schools.

Devin said his committee decided to avoid going through a formal superintendent search because it would save money — up to $50,000, Devin said — and because “we were happy with his performance; he checked every box.”

Lee’s salary will start at $190,000 and go up annually, Devin said. Lee began his career in education as a special education teacher at Stoneham Middle School in 1990. He came to Braintree in 2012 as headmaster of Braintree High School — a title changed to principal last year to avoid potential association with slavery. Five years later, Lee became assistant superintendent.

Braintree public schools have about 4,500 students. Devin said that in addition to coping with the impact of the pandemic, the district needs to replace two principals, a special education and a music director, and will have two new middle schools’ opening.

Lee’s “desk will be full,” Devin said.

