Markey, Rollins, Pressley, and more congratulate Lydia Edwards on victory in state Senate special primary election

“Congratulations Senator,” he wrote. “I am so proud to be your friend and I loved chatting with your mom.”

Markey, a fellow progressive who endorsed Edwards in her bid for the seat, tweeted that he had called her after the results were announced, saying that she “is going to lead the charge for environmental and climate justice in the State House.”

Shortly after Lydia Edwards declared victory in a special primary election for state Senate Tuesday, the East Boston Democrat and city councilor was met with a wave of congratulatory messages, including from the likes of Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, who referred to her as a “fighter and visionary.”

Her opponent in the race, first-term Revere school committee member Anthony D’Ambrosio, conceded shortly after polls closed, according to his campaign.

Edwards championed affordable housing and free public transportation in the lead-up to the primary, and is expected to take the general election this January. If she claims the almost certain win, Edwards would become the first woman and person of color to represent the district that stretches from Cambridge to Revere.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who was recently confirmed in a narrow vote as the US attorney for Massachusetts, also shared her support for Edwards. In her new role, Rollins also accomplished a historic feat: She will be the first Black woman to become the state’s top federal law enforcement official.

“Senator Lydia Edwards,” Rollins tweeted. “I like the sound of that.”

Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley tweeted that “organized power is realized power.” In words of congratulations to Edwards, she commended her for “making history once again” and applauded the “organizers & volunteers who made this victory possible.” The Boston Democrat is one of several members of “The Squad,” a group composed of several progressive lawmakers of color.

“Proud of you & look forward to partnering with you on housing justice, workers’ rights & so much more,” Pressley wrote.

Fellow Massachusetts Representative Lori Trahan noted that Edwards is “on course to make history.”

“Lydia has done so much to improve the lives of the families she represents as a Councilor and I look forward to her bringing that same leadership to Beacon Hill!” she tweeted.

Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui issued a simple message praising her win: “Woooo!!!!!!

Alanna Mallon, Cambridge vice mayor and city councilor, tweeted that she could not “wait to see [Edwards] bring her energy, experience and passion to the State House.”

“HUGE congratulations to @LydiaMEdwards for her big win tonight!” she wrote.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.