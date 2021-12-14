Mattapan man arrested for allegedly stabbing two people at South Station Red Line stop

A man was arrested and charged with allegedly stabbing a man and a woman at the South Station Red Line stop early Tuesday morning, according to MBTA Transit Police.

At approximately 12 a.m. MBTA Transit Police officers heard screams coming from the outbound platform of the Red Line and found the two victims who were bleeding profusely from apparent stab wounds, according to a posting on tpdnews411.com.

Officers also saw a man, later identified as Conroy Byfield, 45, of Mattapan, holding a knife and standing in a fighting stance while facing the victims, police said.