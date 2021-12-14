Mechanical problem on train causes Orange Line delays, T says

The MBTA at 1:45 p.m. warned via Twitter of delays of “up to 30 minutes due to a train with a mechanical problem at Green St. Trains may be asked to stand by at stations and may be crossed back for northbound service.”

A mechanical issue with a train caused delays on the Orange Line Tuesday, officials said.

Joe Pesaturo, a T spokesman, said via email at 2:12 p.m. that the scene was “all clear” and that no one had been injured.

“At approximately 1:20 PM the train’s motor person reported a loud noise coming from the train. The train was offloaded, and Orange Line personnel responded,” Pesaturo wrote. “The Power Department reported no issues in the area. Boston Fire was notified and arrived at 1:32 PM and cleared. Transit Police unloaded the train on the southbound platform as a precaution for approximately five minutes. Service resumed with some delays.”

Also at 2:12 p.m. ,the T tweeted an update indicating the scene was clear.

“Orange Line Update: Delays of about 15 minutes due to an earlier disabled train at Green St,” the agency tweeted. “The train is clear of the mainline at this time.”

Some tweeters weren’t pleased.

“Always seem as though this happens when I actually have to be somewhere on time !!!” one man wrote in response to the T’s Twitter updates on the delays.





