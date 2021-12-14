More mild air, but some rain or snow this weekend could materialize

As I write this early Tuesday morning it’s still 44 degrees in the city of Boston and only around freezing in the suburbs. The air mass is definitely not cold for this time of year and temperatures during the afternoon are going to reach near 50 degrees with sunny skies. The only thing that will take away from a nice December day is going to be the breeze which will be somewhat noticeable. The clear skies continue overnight tonight with a few clouds and once again it will turn colder as readings will fall into the twenties in the suburbs and below freezing in Boston.

A colder morning is on tap for Wednesday morning. NOAA

Expect it to be a little bit cooler on Wednesday with sunny skies but not much in the way of wind. A warm front approaches the area at night with a few showers late at night as temperatures hold steady or even go up toward morning. Once again we’re going to have the chance for a sixty-degree day on Thursday with cloudy skies and any morning showers replaced by a mild breeze. It will continue to be above average into Friday with readings in the mid 50s along with sunny skies. That combination makes Friday my pick of the week.