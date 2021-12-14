More mild air, but some rain or snow this weekend could materialize

As I write this early Tuesday morning it’s still 44 degrees in the city of Boston and only around freezing in the suburbs. The air mass is definitely not cold for this time of year and temperatures during the afternoon are going to reach near 50 degrees with sunny skies. The only thing that will take away from a nice December day is going to be the breeze which will be somewhat noticeable. The clear skies continue overnight tonight with a few clouds and once again it will turn colder as readings will fall into the twenties in the suburbs and below freezing in Boston.
Expect it to be a little bit cooler on Wednesday with sunny skies but not much in the way of wind. A warm front approaches the area at night with a few showers late at night as temperatures hold steady or even go up toward morning. Once again we’re going to have the chance for a sixty-degree day on Thursday with cloudy skies and any morning showers replaced by a mild breeze. It will continue to be above average into Friday with readings in the mid 50s along with sunny skies. That combination makes Friday my pick of the week.
On Saturday low pressure will approach the area with precipitation. At this early juncture I think it’s likely we could see some rain or snow with the most likely scenario of rain along the coastline and then trending towards snow in Northern New England. What happens in between is going to remain questionable for several days. This doesn’t look like a big storm, but if atmospheric conditions trend colder it’s not impossible that some areas would receive enough snow to shovel.
Advertisement
As that system leaves the area, it will turn colder with temperatures at or even below seasonal averages headed into the week before Christmas. Whether or not the next round of below average temperatures has staying power is yet to be determined. Some of the longer-range models bring more cold and snow to conclude the year while other models keep us in this mild-ish spot. Very often when the atmosphere is undergoing a pattern change the reliability of the models decreases because everything’s in such flux. This is the type of forecasting challenge I’ll have as we conclude the year.
Advertisement