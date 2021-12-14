Needham High School vandalism investigated

Someone vandalized multiple areas inside Needham High School on Monday night, destroying display cases, carving profanity into surfaces, and spraying fire extinguishers on furniture and floors, officials said Tuesday.

“The damage was in hallways and common areas and does not appear to be targeted toward any location, group, or individual,” Principal Aaron Sicotte said in an e-mail to students and families.

School officials and Needham police have identified the person responsible for the vandalism, Sicotte said, but he did not disclose the suspect’s name or say whether the person was a student.