Oil tanker, 5 other vehicles destroyed in 2-alarm fire in Haverhill

Heavy smoke swirled from the 2-alarm fire that appeared to have been sparked by the tanker parked at the Broco Energy station at 168 Hale St. around 11:40 a.m., Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said.

An oil tanker and five other vehicles were destroyed when the tanker caught fire at a fueling station in Haverhill late Tuesday morning, officials said.





The fire quickly spread to another truck, and leaking home heating fuel ignited five other vehicles that were parked nearby. The truck was not destroyed, but the vehicles were, O’Brien said.

A Haverhill fire crew was driving by when they saw the flames, O’Brien said, and immediately began “drenching it with water.”

“That type of fire requires an enormous amount of water,” he said. “We had probably eight lines deployed in order to contain it.”

Crews worked quickly to shut off fuel pumps and had the fire knocked down within an hour of responding, O’Brien said. No injuries were reported. The fuel station sustained minor damage.

Haverhill fire does regular fire safety and prevention training at the facility, O’Brien said.

The fire produced heavy smoke that captured the attention of passersby.

“Any time you deal with fuel or any product like that you’re going to get a heavy heavy smoke,” O’Brien said.





