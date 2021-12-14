Police probing ‘potential hate crime’ in Instagram page depicting Black Fitchburg High School students

“Today, FHS administration was informed of a disturbing Instagram page entitled ‘fhsslaves’ which depicts black or African-American students in a variety of pictures posted to the site,” Roche wrote. “This site is not only one that is wrong and divisive, but also potentially a hate crime and illegal. Upon learning of the page, school administration reported it as a hate crime within the process that Instagram has created for that purpose.”

Police are investigating after administrators at Fitchburg High School were alerted last week to an Instagram page depicting Black students in a manner that’s “potentially a hate crime,” Principal Jeremy Roche said Friday in a letter to families.

Roche wrote that the school “communicated with various members of central office administration and in turn also consulted with the Fitchburg Police Department who is currently investigating this matter.”

Fitchburg police Chief Ernest F. Martineau confirmed via email Tuesday that his detectives are investigating. He said no further information was available.

“Ultimately, these types of social media sites serve to divide and tear apart the positive, welcoming, inclusive school culture that we are working so hard to create here at FHS,” Roche wrote. “As we always say, FHS is the best high school in Massachusetts because of the students and the community.”

Roche told families school officials will “do everything in our power to stop these types of social media sites and divisive forces, and we will continue to seek opportunities to learn and grow as a school community because we are 100% committed to having a welcoming and belonging environment for ALL our students, families, and staff.”

Fitchburg Public Schools Superintendent Robert Jokela also addressed the matter in a separate statement posted to the FPS official Facebook page.

Jokela said the high school on Friday learned of the “unacceptable social media page” and immediately notified “the proper authorities,” as well as students and families.

“Fitchburg Public Schools’ goal is to provide a welcoming and belonging environment for all students,” Jokela said. “This matter is being addressed currently and we are unable to comment further at this time. The privacy of our students is paramount.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.