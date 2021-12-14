Voters head to polls for special state Senate contest between Lydia Edwards and Anthony D’Ambrosio

With no Republican on Tuesday’s ballot, the winner of the Democratic contest is likely to prevail in the Jan. 11 election and take a seat that represents Beacon Hill and Cambridgeport as well as East Boston, Winthrop, and Revere.

Lydia Edwards, a Boston city councilor and East Boston attorney, and Anthony D’Ambrosio, a Revere School Committee member, are vying to succeed Joseph Boncore , who resigned in the fall to head a powerful trade group.

Voters will have their say Tuesday in a sharp-elbowed Democratic primary for a Massachusetts Senate seat that, for the third time in 14 years, will be decided in an off-the-radar special election.

Long considered the “Eastie seat” for the neighborhood’s ability to put its preferred candidate in office, the district has become a battleground of territorial interests. D’Ambrosio, 25, has sought to portray himself as a young Beacon Hill outsider who’s consolidated support within Revere, where elected officials are eager to put a city resident into the state Senate for the first time in decades.

Edwards, vying for the state Senate for the second time, has pitched herself as the more experienced candidate who has spent years representing low-paid workers, shaping legislation, and championing affordable housing in a city increasingly out of reach for low-income and middle-class families.

The 41-year-old first ran for the seat in a crowded Democratic primary in 2016 won by Boncore. A Winthrop Democrat, Boncore’s victory that year made him the first senator from outside East Boston to hold the seat in 23 years.

How many voters ultimately turn out remains unclear. The last two special elections for the seat drew between 13,000 to 16,000 ballots. And the contest’s place on the calendar 11 days before Christmas — and just weeks after a Boston mayoral race that, too, saw low turnout — has helped divert attention from a vote that carries some historical significance.

Edwards would be the first woman elected to a district long represented by white Italian men and the only Black member of an overwhelmingly white Senate. At 25, D’Ambrosio would be the youngest person seated in the chamber and the youngest to win a state Senate election in 15 years, joining Ben Downing, a current gubernatorial candidate who won a Western Massachusetts seat at the same age in 2006.

Polls in the race close at 8 p.m. Absent legislative action, the primary also will be the last held under a temporary law due to expire Wednesday that allows all eligible voters to cast a ballot by mail. While the Legislature’s Democratic leaders support keeping the vote-by-mail option, they have yet to agree on a bill that would make it permanent or again extend the temporary law.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.