R.I. ‘at critical, medical crossroads’ in pandemic, says president of state medical society

“He has taken a thoughtful and measured approach to this,” said Lange. “But there are tremendous studies that show state-wide mandatory mask mandates actually improves the economy and that there’s actually uniformity across expectations across all sectors. So while we do advocate for mask mandates... I am not one to specifically one to tell the governor what to do.”

PROVIDENCE — Last week, health care and hospital leaders across the state told the Globe that they would support an indoor mask mandate as Rhode Island experiences another wave of COVID-19. The Rhode Island Medical Society, which represents physicians in the state, went as far as saying that they thought an indoor mask mandate was “necessary.”

She told a Globe reporter that the society reached out to the governor’s office but “have not yet connected.” She said she would “entertain the opportunity” to speak to his office, but that the point of the press conference was to speak directly to patients in Rhode Island.

“We certainly support any political decisions that help to support prevention and protection in this pandemic,” she said. “Our approach today is to take the politics out of this and talk about the medicine. And we look forward to the governor and the department of health following the medicine as well.”

Governor Dan McKee has faced mounting pressure from state and industry leaders to impose another indoor mask mandate across the state to alleviate pressures that the hospitals are facing. Rhode Island’s health department Monday reported a test positive rate of 6.5 percent, which makes the state have a “high transmission” of the virus.

Hospitalizations are also increasing, with 245 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday. Of those hospitalized, 37 people are in the ICU and 24 people are on ventilators.

About 50 to 70 percent of ICU patients in Rhode Island are COVID-19 patients, Dr. Tom Bledsoe, president-elect of the society, told reporters.

“We are at critical, medical crossroads in this pandemic,” said Lange, and said that within the last week, there was a 189 percent increase in new COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island, despite it’s high vaccination rate. “Our health care systems have been pushed to capacity right now.”

More than 96 percent of Rhode Island adults 18 and older have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, but Lange said the Delta and Omicron variants have “changed the rules of the virus” and that the coronavirus has become a “three-dose vaccine pandemic.”

But only about 30 percent of adults have received a booster shot.

“This surge is real. And it’s getting worse,” said Dr. Catherine Cummings, the society’s previous president and emergency medicine physician. ““I dread what I am going to see over the Christmas holidays.”

Cummings said this surge “feels different” because residents have “become complacent.” She said very few people wear masks in stores and crowded markets.

“Even in the emergency department, where we know COVID-19 is all around you, I am constantly asking patients to put the mask back on,” said Cummings. (Masks are required in all health care settings, as mandated by the CDC.) “And many people haven’t even considered getting their third dose.”

She added, “It’s back. And I’m really worried about what Omicron could bring for us. I’m assuming that every patient, regardless of their complaints, has COVID. And you should do.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.