Small businesses, nonprofits in Arlington invited to apply for grants

Arlington is inviting local small businesses and nonprofits to apply for federal funds to help meet costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town is awarding grants from the $750,000 it received from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Biden in March.

Any small business or nonprofit located in Arlington, including home-based businesses, can apply through Jan. 7 for grants related to pandemic impacts, including to cover rent or mortgage payments, payroll expenses, utilities, and insurance costs. Ineligible expenses include unpaid taxes, or capital costs such as equipment and furnishing purchases.