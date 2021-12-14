Springfield narcotics detective acquitted of brutality charges

On Monday, Bigda, 52, was acquitted of all criminal charges he faced in the Feb. 27, 2016, incident, which became a flashpoint for critics of Springfield’s police force and contributed to the Justice Department’s decision to open a civil rights investigation into the department’s narcotics unit.

Was it a crime? The jury said no.

Springfield police officer Gregg Bigda didn’t testify at his federal civil rights trial, but jurors heard from him just the same. Prosecutors played videos of Bigda interrogating two male Latino youths in separate holding cells, telling one that he could crush the teenager’s skull and “[expletive] get away with it.”

The Springfield investigation was the only Justice Department probe of a police force authorized during the Trump administration.

The jury also acquitted Bigda, a former narcotics officer who is white, of using excessive force against a Latino male and filing a false police report.

On Tuesday, Bigda’s lawyers released a statement saying their client is “grateful that the jury stayed focused on the evidence throughout this trial and rendered a true and impartial verdict.”

But his acquittal also sparked anger and disappointment. The Greater Springfield branch of the NAACP denounced the criminal justice system for failing to “convict a white man for brutalizing non-white youth on the basis of the stereotypical depiction of Black and Latino males as threatening hoodlums, thugs, and criminals.”

The jury’s decision “only highlights the perceived value of Black and Latino life and reinforces the stereotypes, which justify racial animus against our males, their disenfranchisement, abuse, brutalization, and mass incarceration,” the group said in a statement.

Andrew Lelling, the US attorney for Massachusetts when Bigda was indicted, said Tuesday that he knew the case would be difficult to win. The videos of Bigda interrogating the juveniles were “appalling,” he said, but there were questions about whether prosecutors could meet the legal standard for conviction and persuade jurors that his conduct was so egregious that it “shocks the conscience.”

“When you have officers that you perceive as bad apples — as the ones who have crossed the lines — you have to do those cases even if they are not airtight,” Lelling said. “Inevitably, you are going to win some of them and you are going to lose some of them.”

The alleged civil rights violations against Bigda focused on his actions during a confrontation with the three teenagers in Palmer, a town east of Springfield, and later while he interrogated two of them. Only the interrogations were captured on video.

The incident began when another narcotics officer, Steven M. Vigneault, left an unmarked police SUV running outside a pizzeria in Springfield, and four teenagers jumped inside and drove off.

Police pursued the teenagers into Palmer, where prosecutors alleged that Bigda kicked a handcuffed teenager in the face as he lay on the ground and spat on him. Vigneault, who resigned from his job in 2016, was initially accused of kicking another one of the teenagers, but prosecutors dropped the criminal case against him last year.

During Bigda’s trial, another officer, Luke Cournoyer, testified that Vigneault had confessed to him that he kicked one of the juveniles, according to The Republican of Springfield. Cournoyer testified under a grant of immunity, court records show.

Howard Friedman, a lawyer who represents one of the juveniles in a civil case, said he believed Bigda’s interrogations broke the law. During his questioning, Bigda threatened to plant drugs on one of the teenagers and bragged he could lie with impunity.

“You would think it would shock the conscience, but apparently the jury didn’t find it did so beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.

Beyond the criminal proceedings, Bigda’s case represents unfinished business for the city police department, which must decide whether he keeps his job, and the Department of Justice, which is negotiating with city officials on reforms to address its findings that narcotics officers routinely used excessive force.

Two of the juveniles are suing Bigda in federal court.

In a statement, Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said he believes Bigda can no longer work for the department but that it’s up to the police commissioner to decide.

“This has been a stain and dark cloud hanging over our department for well over six years,” he said. “I have seen the videotape. My feeling is there is no place for him on the force.”

Bigda has been suspended without pay since he was indicted in October 2018. His work status remains unchanged, a department spokesman said Tuesday.

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said the department is conducting an internal investigation. The force “will diligently review the court transcripts to ensure that our Internal Investigations Unit has all the relevant facts, which will govern any personnel decisions going forward,” she said in a statement.

Acting US Attorney Nathaniel Mendell, whose office prosecuted Bigda, expressed support for the teenagers in a statement.

“We respect the jury’s verdict, of course, and it is a painful reminder that prosecuting police obstruction of justice, excessive force, and abusive interrogation is very difficult,” Mendell said. “Rest assured, though, we will never stop prosecuting these crimes.”

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston division, said law enforcement officers take an oath to “serve all citizens with equal compassion, professionalism, dignity, and respect.”

“While these cases can be very difficult to prove, this verdict will not deter us from investigating these types of crimes,” he said. Bigda’s “actions in this incident are in no way reflective of the hard-working law enforcement officers we work with every day.”

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said his office initially discovered the video of the interrogations and provided it to defense lawyers. Some criminal cases linked to Bigda were then dismissed, the spokesman said.

A separate case pending before the Supreme Judicial Court requires Gulluni’s office to provide periodic reports about its efforts to identify Springfield officers who were accused of misconduct during the Justice Department’s investigation of the narcotics unit.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.