Survey: Most Rhode Islanders still support a universal COVID-19 vaccine requirement

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 620.3 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 786,085 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 2,392 (since Friday)

Test-positive rate: 6.5 percent

Currently hospitalized: 245Total deaths: 2,969

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health.

Leading off

The majority of Rhode Island residents continue to support a universal mandate for the COVID-19 vaccine, a trend that has been fairly consistent over the last year, according to a new survey.

The COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States found that 66.8 percent of residents said they support requiring everyone to get the vaccine, up from 60.8 percent last December. Support for a vaccine mandate in Rhode Island peaked in June at 73.8 percent.

The online survey, conducted between Nov. 3 and Dec. 2, found that 61.2 percent of Americans support a vaccine mandate. In Massachusetts, 70.7 percent of residents said they support requiring everyone to get the vaccine.

The latest poll did not include a question about reinstating an indoor mask requirement, an issue Governor Dan McKee is considering as cases surge in Rhode Island. He has said he’ll announce new “executive actions” this week.

McKee has not floated the idea of a vaccine mandate for all of Rhode Island, but there is one in place for health care workers.

Rhode Island’s survey results do show widespread support for vaccine requirements in multiple settings, including a mandate for getting on a plane (74.5 percent), attending K-12 schools (59.6 percent), and attending college (66 percent).

The consortium includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern, and has conducted 15 50-state surveys since April 2020. For the most recent survey, 264 Rhode Island residents responded to the questions.

⚓ My latest column: A political insider is all but certain to be Providence’s next mayor. And Gonzalo Cuervo isn’t shying away from his experience in city government. He’s embracing it. Read more.

⚓Here are five charts that show how COVID-19 cases are rising in Rhode Island, despite high vaccination rates. Read more.

⚓ Brian Amaral reports that a former East Providence clerk, now running for City Council, has a pattern of discrepancies in her education and work history. Read more.

⚓ Former Central Falls mayor James A. Diossa on Monday announced he is running for state treasurer, becoming the first major candidate to jump into the race to replace Seth Magaziner, who is term limited and running for governor. Read more.

⚓ An analysis of proposed new House and Senate district maps indicates that the “thumb is on the scale for the Democratic Party,” the head of Common Cause Rhode Island told the state redistricting commission Monday night. Read more.

After dominating the Ivy League, Brown University quarterback E.J. Perry hopes to make his mark in the NFL.

⚓ The most valuable player in the most important meal of the day will be at risk come Jan. 1, if state lawmakers don’t soon take action to shore up Massachusetts’s egg supply. Read more.

⚓ The Globe’s editorial board questions why New England’s US senators aren’t all supporting ending the filibuster to protect voting rights. Read more.

⚓ Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital are accusing hospital leaders of flouting state rules to cancel certain surgeries and are asking Massachusetts officials to investigate. Read more.

⚓ Members of the Rhode Island Medial Society are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the surge in COVID-19 cases.

⚓ The Pawtucket City Council is holding a special meeting tonight to discuss a settlement agreement with Apex.

⚓The Providence City Plan Commission meets at 4:45 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

The gubernatorial campaign for former CVS executive Helena Foulkes is off to a rocky start. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Ed Fitzpatrick talked to our colleague Amanda Milkovits about the ongoing scandal involving a former North Kingstown basketball coach. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

