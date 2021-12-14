Wellesley seeks applications to run Boston Marathon in support of local charities

The town is able to distribute invitational entries for the marathon to local charities that are “significantly contributing” to the town or residents, according to a statement. The entries also can be distributed to runners who are raising money for charitable organizations or Wellesley’s own War Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The next marathon is scheduled for Monday, April 18.

Wellesley is seeking applicants to run next year’s Boston Marathon in support of local charities.

Invitational entries are issued to the town by the race’s organizer, the Boston Athletic Association. Wellesley’s Select Board will designate which organizations and runners will receive invitational entries during the board’s Jan. 3 meeting.

To be considered for an entry, separate applications for charitable organizations and individual runners are available at wellesleyma.gov, the town said. (Choose the “Select Board Office” option from the “Government” tab to find the Boston Marathon materials online.)

Completed applications may be returned via e-mail to the town’s public information officer, Stephanie Hawkinson, at shawkinson@wellesleyma.gov. They also can be delivered to the secure drop box in front of Town Hall at 525 Washington St., or returned to the Select Board Office on the third floor of Town Hall.

They must be received before noon on Dec. 23 to be eligible for consideration.

