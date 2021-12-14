Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Brighton after driver ran a red light

A woman in her 50s was fatally injured late Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Brighton caused when the driver of the other vehicle ran a red light at a high rate of speed, triggering the collision, State Police said Tuesday.
The name of the woman was not immediately available pending notification of family, State Police said.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 19-year-old man, is under arrest for his alleged role in the fatal crash. He remained hospitalized as of Wednesday morning. The charges he will face are being determined, State Police said.
UPDATE Crash resulted in death of one driver and arrest of the other. A woman in her 50s suffered fatal injuries when her vehicle was hit in intersection by 19y.o. male who ran light at high speed. Suspect under arrest at hospital. No further info being released at this time. https://t.co/BbAA8ECwk1— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 14, 2021
The crash took place at the intersection of Birmingham Parkway and Western Avenue, State Police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
