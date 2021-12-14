fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Brighton after driver ran a red light

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated December 14, 2021, 11 minutes ago

A woman in her 50s was fatally injured late Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Brighton caused when the driver of the other vehicle ran a red light at a high rate of speed, triggering the collision, State Police said Tuesday.

The name of the woman was not immediately available pending notification of family, State Police said.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 19-year-old man, is under arrest for his alleged role in the fatal crash. He remained hospitalized as of Wednesday morning. The charges he will face are being determined, State Police said.

The crash took place at the intersection of Birmingham Parkway and Western Avenue, State Police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.



