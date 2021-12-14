Biden pleads for Congress to act on gun control as he marks 9th anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

Calling Dec. 14, 2012, one of the "saddest days" of the Obama presidency, Biden said he found hope in the families' fight "to change the laws of a culture around gun violence."

"No matter how long it's been, every one of those families relives the news they got that day: 20 precious first-graders, six heroic educators, a lone gunman and an unconscionable act of violence," Biden said. "Everything changed that morning for you, and the nation was shocked."

WASHINGTON — President Biden, in a video message Tuesday, sent his sympathies to the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Conn., and demanded that Congress take action on his gun control agenda.

"Because of your leadership, we forged a broad coalition and enacted more than 20 executive orders," Biden said of efforts made during the Obama administration to limit gun use. "We came close to legislation, but we came up short. It was so darn frustrating."

"It's still frustrating now, for you and me and many others in Parkland, Florida, and Oxford, Michigan - countless communities across the country," Biden continued. "These horrific shootings make national headlines and embarrass us a nation. And for many others, every day, particularly in Black and Brown communities, there is the equivalent of a mass shooting we don't even hear about."

While demanding action from Congress, Biden said there are "three common-sense bills to reduce gun violence that the Senate should pass now."

He also highlighted his record as president of attempting to curb gun violence, including measures that would limit the proliferation of untraceable “ghost” guns, crack down on rogue dealers and promote safe firearm storage. The president noted that his American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion stimulus package Congress passed earlier this year — earmarked $470 billion for cities and states to reduce gun violence, among other things.

In a statement, Senator Chris Murphy, Democrat from Connecticut — who represented Newtown as a House member and became one of Congress’s most vocal advocates for gun restrictions — echoed Biden’s call and honored the victims of the attack, saying his “heart aches . . . for the families who have had to live with the pain of losing a loved one to gun violence, and for the entire Newtown community.”

"But my heart is also buoyed by examples of love and perseverance," Murphy said. "After this tragedy, we saw the entire nation come together to rally behind Newtown. And we saw families who lost loved ones turn their grief into action, spearheading initiatives to prevent future tragedies. Their strength is nothing short of awe-inspiring."

Murphy, in calling for congressional action on gun-control measures, said he was motivated by the families of victims who have rallied to change the laws. In an interview Tuesday, Murphy detailed two efforts he undertook with Republican senators for a bipartisan compromise on gun legislation — with both collapsing, one as recently as three weeks ago.

He spent several months earlier this year negotiating with Senator John Cornyn, Republican from Texas, on a narrower compromise to try to expand who qualifies as a licensed firearms dealer, which would subject those sales to background checks. But those discussions fell apart in June.

Then Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican from South Carolina, stepped into the void, Murphy said, and the two had for months negotiated with outside groups on a background-check bill that could pick up at least 10 Republican votes in the Senate.

"Obviously, I went into this with eyes wide open," Murphy said. "I knew the chances were slim with Cornyn and slimmer with Lindsey. But they didn't really end with Graham until, you know, three weeks ago."

Murphy said he had privately urged Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat from New York, to hold off on expansive background-check legislation passed by the House earlier this year that had little to no chance surviving in the evenly split Senate. Schumer had promised a vote on the House bill earlier this year, to put every senator on record on the issue of guns, but Murphy had persuaded the majority leader to give him some breathing room for the GOP talks.

Murphy and Graham were negotiating legislation that would expand background checks for purchases at gun shows but not for online sales, the Connecticut Democrat said.

“Which would have been tough for the movement to swallow,” Murphy acknowledged. “But we were working to try to, you know, get some guarantee of Republican votes beyond Lindsey and [Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania] and a handful of others, but we just couldn’t get there.”

In his video, Biden said he is calling for doubling funding to gun violence prevention research and noted that his social spending bill also calls for a landmark $5 billion investment in community violence prevention and intervention programs.

“I know our politics is frustrating and can be frustrating, and is particularly frustrating now,” Biden said. “But we can’t give up hope. We can’t stop.”