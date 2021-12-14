‘He needs to stop this now’: A look at the explosive text messages Mark Meadows received as the Capitol insurrection unfolded

The text messages Cheney read provide the first glimpse at the wave of pleading messages received by one of the president’s closest aides as Trump’s supporters overtook the Capitol in a violent siege that left multiple people dead and injured.

Republican Representative Liz Cheney read a number of text messages out loud as the panel investigating the riot met to vote on whether to recommend contempt of Congress charges against Meadows for his refusal to cooperate with the probe.

Former president Donald Trump’s son, Fox News hosts, and members of Congress begged Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to urge the president to denounce the violence inside the Capitol as the Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded, according to explosive text messages revealed Monday night.

The panel unanimously voted on Monday to recommend the charges, sending it to the House for a vote on Tuesday that would refer the charges to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to prosecute Meadows.

Meadows initially agreed to cooperate with the committee and provided documents to aid its investigation before abruptly reversing course and deciding to stop, prompting members of the panel to initiate contempt proceedings against him.

“These text messages leave no doubt: The White House knew exactly what was happening here at the Capitol,” the Wyoming representative said ahead of reading the texts out loud. “Members of Congress, the press, and others wrote to Mark Meadows as the attack was underway.”

Here’s a look at some of the explosive messages made public on Monday:

From Donald Trump Jr.

The president’s oldest son exchanged texts with Meadows.

From Trump Jr.: “He’s got to condemn this [expletive] ASAP. The Capitol police tweet is not enough.”

From Meadows: “I’m pushing it hard. I agree.”

“Donald Trump Jr. texted again and again, urging action by the president,” Cheney said.

From Trump Jr.: “We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.”

From Fox News hosts

A number of high-profile Fox News hosts reached out to Meadows as the insurrection unfolded, urging him to get the president to condemn the attack or risk tarnishing his legacy.

“Multiple Fox News hosts knew the president needed to act immediately,” Cheney said. “They texted Mr. Meadows, and he has turned over those texts.”

From Laura Ingraham: “Mark, president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”

From Brian Kilmeade: “Please, get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished.”

From Sean Hannity: “You make a statement. Ask people to leave the Capitol.”

From members of Congress, journalists, and others

Cheney also read several more messages from people she identified only as members of Congress, journalists, and others who similarly pleaded with Meadows to urge Trump to speak out about the attack.

Jake Sherman, a reporter with Punchbowl News, on Tuesday identified himself as one of those who reached out to Meadows.

Sherman: “Do something for us. We are under siege at the [Capitol]. There’s an armed standoff at the House chamber door. We’re all helpless.”

Meadows didn’t respond, Sherman said.

Another message: “They have breached the Capitol.”

Another message: “Mark, protesters are literally storming the Capitol, breaking windows on doors, rushing in. Is Trump going to say something?

“Dozens of texts, including from Trump administration officials, urged immediate action by the president,” Cheney continued.

Another message: “POTUS has to come out firmly and tell the protestors to dissipate. Someone is going to get killed.”

Another message: “Mark, he needs to stop this now.”

Another message: “TELL THEM TO GO HOME.”

Another message: “POTUS needs to calm this [expletive] down.”

Cheney argued the text messages are ”further evidence of President Trump’s supreme dereliction of duty during those 187 minutes.”

The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and issued dozens of subpoenas, including to multiple high-ranking Trump White House officials, in order to create a comprehensive account of what led up to the violence and what happened that day.

Steve Bannon, a former Trump aide, was indicted by a grand jury in November on contempt of Congress charges after he refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 panel and the House voted to hold him in contempt.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.