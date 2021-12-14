House debate on ‘Islamophobia’ devolves into attack on Muslim lawmaker

“American taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to pay terrorist organizations, organizations that the maker of this bill is affiliated with, like the one that’s an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terror finance case in the United States of America’s history,” Perry said.

Rep. Scott Perry, the incoming leader of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, assailed the measure, which would create a new special envoy position in the Department of State to combat “Islamophobia and Islamophobic incitement.” But his harshest words were aimed at Omar, one of two Muslim women in the House and a co-author of the measure.

WASHINGTON — A House effort to pass a bill to combat anti-Muslim bigotry became enmeshed in charges of exactly that prejudice when a right-wing Republican from Pennsylvania accused the bill’s co-sponsor, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, of antisemitism and harboring terrorist sympathies.

Advertisement

The attack was a convoluted reference to a case more than a decade ago against the Holy Land Foundation, an Islamic charity that in 2008 was convicted of funding Islamic militant groups. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a human rights group, was one of nearly 250 organizations and individuals named as co-conspirators.

The federal government at the time said it had included the organizations on the list to extract evidence for the trial, but the district court and a federal appeals court ruled that making the list public was a mistake. A decade later, the council, which is modeled on the Anti-Defamation League, honored Omar, who gave a speech to its California chapter.

None of that information was imparted by Perry. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., an ally of Omar, moved immediately to strike Perry’s words from the official record of the debate, grinding the House floor to a halt. Ultimately, Perry was barred from speaking again Tuesday night.

The kerfuffle showed the gulf between the two parties, even as House Democratic leaders are trying to defuse the incendiary issue of bigotry. The anti-Muslim bias bill came to the floor four weeks after a video surfaced of Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., suggesting that Omar could have been a suicide bomber and calling her a member of the “jihad squad.”

Advertisement

Several Democrats wanted their leaders to punish Boebert by stripping her of her committee assignments, but leaders opted not to. They had already done that to two other Republicans this year, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona. Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said that further action could be taken against Boebert.

Pelosi said Tuesday night that she had hoped the House would “come together in a spirit of unity” on the anti-Islamophobia bill. Instead, she said, what followed was “an attack on the faith of one of our members.”

House Republican leaders denounced the bill, saying it would create what they called a redundant office within the Department of State, and because “Islamophobia” was not clearly defined, they raised the prospect that such a new office could be used to police Israel’s efforts to counter Islamist organizations like Hamas.

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., called it “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”