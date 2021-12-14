House set to refer contempt charge against Meadows in Jan. 6 inquiry

In text messages read aloud during a committee hearing by Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice chair of the panel conducting the Jan. 6 inquiry, a fuller picture emerged of how aware Meadows was in real time about the gravity of the violence unfolding. They also revealed multiple pleas he received to get Trump to urge the mob invading the Capitol in his name to stand down.

WASHINGTON — More revelations emerged Tuesday about the role of Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff to former president Donald Trump, during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, as the House debated holding him in contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the special committee investigating the riot.

Advertisement

“It’s really bad up here on the hill,” one said.

“The President needs to stop this ASAP,” another implored.

“Fix this now,” another said.

Cheney divulged the messages hours before the House was to vote to recommend that the Department of Justice prosecute Meadows for failing to cooperate with the committee’s investigation, escalating a legal battle with a potentially crucial witness.

But Meadows' initial cooperation with the inquiry — including around 9,000 pages of documents he turned over before refusing to participate further — has already given the committee its first substantial burst of momentum and political traction as it presses forward to try to establish a full accounting of the events that led to the deadly riot.

Cheney’s recitation of the messages, during a meeting of the Rules Committee before the House began debating the contempt charge, was a stark reminder that there was a moment when prominent conservative figures, Republican lawmakers and even Trump’s own son had been appalled by the violence that unfolded at the Capitol and agreed it was the president who needed to stop it.

“As the violence was underway on the 6th, it was evident to all, but we know that for 187 minutes, President Trump refused to act,” said Cheney, who was ousted from her Republican leadership post for speaking out against Trump’s election lies. “And he refused to act when his action was required, it was essential, and it was compelled by his duty, compelled by his oath of office.”

Advertisement

Since then, Republicans have largely pivoted to denying or dismissing what happened and rallied once again around Trump, arguing he was not culpable. Republican leaders sent out a notice to encourage their members to fight the contempt charge against Meadows.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said that the committee’s investigation was a political “charade” focused solely on persecuting Trump and his allies.

“Mark Meadows is our former colleague. He is a good man. He is my friend,” Jordan said during debate on the contempt referral. “This is as wrong as it gets. You all know it. But your lust for power, your lust to get your opponents, is so strong you don’t care.”

The vote would be the second time in recent weeks that the House voted to hold an ally of Trump in contempt of Congress for refusing to sit for deposition. Steve Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury last month after the House voted to recommend that he be found in contempt for refusing to cooperate with the committee.

Unlike Bannon, who was not a member of the government during the run-up to Jan. 6, Meadows, who was one of Trump’s closest White House advisers during the attack, may have a stronger case against cooperating with a congressional inquiry that seeks confidential communications with a president that could be protected by executive privilege.

Advertisement

But Democrats argued that Meadows' decision to furnish thousands of documents that are not privileged only underscored his obligation to speak to investigators about what he knew. They chalked up his change in stance to pressure from the former president, who objected to portions of Meadows' newly released book.

“In an investigation like ours, when you produce records, you are expected to come in and answer questions about those records,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the chair of the committee. “But that’s not what he did. He told us the day before his deposition — the same day his book was published — that he would no longer cooperate with our investigation, and that he wasn’t coming in to be interviewed.”

Meadows and his lawyer, George Terwilliger, vigorously protested the charge Tuesday before the House action. Terwilliger said Meadows never “stopped cooperating” with the committee, arguing he has cooperated as much as he could without violating Trump’s assertions of executive privilege. Meadows has filed suit against the panel to seek a court ruling to determine the validity of Trump’s assertions of executive privilege.

“He has fully cooperated as to documents in his possession that are not privileged and has sought various means to provide other information while continuing to honor the former president’s privilege claims,” Terwilliger said, pointing out that his client had provided the panel with voluminous evidence.

Advertisement

On Monday, the committee voted 9-0 to recommend that Meadows be charged with criminal contempt of Congress. Meadows said later in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity that the vote against him was “disappointing but not surprising.” He argued that the committee was focusing solely on Trump at the expense of security lapses at the Capitol.

“I’ve tried to share nonprivileged information,” he said. “But truly the executive privilege that Donald Trump has claimed is his to waive. It’s not mine to waive.”

The documents Meadows has furnished have shown that he played a far more substantial role in plans to try to overturn the 2020 election than was previously known.

At a meeting Monday night before the select committee approved the contempt referral, Cheney read aloud text messages sent to Meadows by the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. and by Fox News hosts, including Hannity, pressing for Trump to speak out amid the mob violence.

“He’s got to condemn this shit ASAP,” the younger Trump texted Meadows, according to the messages he turned over to the panel.

“I’m pushing it hard,” Meadows responded. “I agree.”

In another message, the younger Trump implored Meadows: “We need an Oval address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.”

Fox News host Laura Ingraham sent her own entreaty. “Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home,” she wrote to Meadows, adding, “He is destroying his legacy.”

Advertisement

That night, Ingraham had a far different message on her broadcast, suggesting that antifa, a loose collective of anti-fascist activists, may have played a role in the violence, and saying that the Capitol had been “under siege by people who can only be described as antithetical to the MAGA movement.”

The debate Tuesday night on the House floor was extraordinary and at times bitter.

At one point, the proceedings ground to a halt after Rep. Scott Perry, R-Penn., demanded that Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., the No. 2 Democrat, be sanctioned for saying that Perry did not want the subpoena of Meadows enforced because he feared the truth that would be exposed.

Perry, the new leader of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, played a key role in the weeks before Jan. 6 in trying to help Trump invalidate the election results, introducing a little-known Department of Justice lawyer to Trump as he pushed the agency to declare the 2020 election fraudulent.

His complaint against Hoyer was rejected. But the exchange reflected the hostile dynamic Tuesday in the House, where lawmakers who came under attack by a mob inspired by Trump’s lies of a stolen election were squaring off against Republicans who helped spread those very lies.

Aides said Tuesday’s vote would be the first time the House had voted to hold one of its former members in criminal contempt since Sam Houston, a former representative from Tennessee, was convicted of the charge in the 1830s after beating a member of Congress with his wooden cane.