Mass. Medical Society calls for indoor mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 case numbers

“As the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue an alarming upward trend that is straining our health care system, the physicians of the Massachusetts Medical Society recommend that masks be required at all public indoor settings in the Commonwealth, regardless of vaccination status,” said Dr. Carole Allen, president of the society, in a statement released Tuesday.

“Wearing masks while indoors is an effective and appropriate way to slow transmission of the disease, especially with the holiday and cold and flu seasons upon us. We must all work together to take steps to confront and stem what could be a continued rise in cases, hospitalizations, serious illness, and death,” Allen said.

Her comments come as some municipalities have already reinstituted some form of a mask mandate, including in Georgetown, where the Board of Health on Dec. 6 issued an order requiring all members of the public aged 2 and older to wear face covering when entering any municipal or commercial buildings.

“Although not popular, the simple implementation of the proper safety protocols, such as wearing face covering and social distancing when we are inside, can help prevent the spread of infection and can help keep everyone safer,” the Georgetown health panel said in a statement the following day. “It is a small thing to do, to help keep yourself and others safe. Also, please consider getting vaccinated today, it can be your best protection against serious health risks associated with Covid 19, and for those that are eligible please get your boosters as soon as possible.”

In Lowell, the Board of Health on Monday unanimously voted to institute a mask mandate in that city.

Draft regulations posted to panel’s website said face coverings “are required for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, aged two years and above in all indoor public spaces, houses of worship, or private spaces open to the public except where an individual is unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition or disability.”

Governor Charlie Baker told reporters during a Monday briefing that Massachusetts has no plans to re-implement a statewide mask mandate.

“Public transportation has a mask mandate,” Baker said. “Long term care has a mask mandate. Public schools have a mask mandate. Health care organizations have mask mandates. ... Keep in mind that we’re in a very different place than we were in before. Five million people are fully vaccinated. A million and a half of those are boosted.”





