Michelle Wu heads to the White House Tuesday. Here’s what we know

WASHINGTON—Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will make her debut on the national stage Tuesday as she travels to the White House to meet with Biden administration officials.
Wu will be joined by nine other mayors who were elected this year, although six have yet to be sworn in. The group includes Eric Adams, the incoming mayor of New York City, and two others who, like Wu, will be the first elected Asian-American mayors in their city’s history when sworn in on Jan. 1: Bruce Harrell of Seattle and Aftab Pureval of Cincinnati.
The meetings begin at 12:30 and are expected to last about three hours. Wu’s office said they would involve discussions with senior White House officials and Cabinet secretaries about working with the administration on priorities for cities.
The other mayors attending will be Mayor Ken Welch of St. Petersburg, Fla., Mayor Jim Ross of Arlington, Texas; Mayor Tim Kelly of Chattanooga, Tenn.; Mayor Mayor-elect Andre Dickens of Atlanta; Mayor-elect Justin Bibb of Cleveland; and Mayor-elect Daniel Rickenmann of Columbia, S.C. Most were elected in non-partisan elections but are affiliated with the Democratic Party. Rickenmann is affiliated with the Republicans and Kelly is unaffiliated with either party.
Among the administration officials reportedly participating in the meetings are two Cabinet members: Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh, the former mayor of Boston, and Housing & Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge. The other officials are Gene Sperling, who is coordinating the American Rescue Plan; Mitch Landrieu, who is overseeing the spending in the bipartisan infrastructure law; Gina McCarthy, the national climate advisor; and Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the White House director of intergovernmental affairs.
After the meetings, Wu and the other mayors are expected to speak with reporters at the White House.
