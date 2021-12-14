Michelle Wu heads to the White House Tuesday. Here’s what we know

WASHINGTON—Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will make her debut on the national stage Tuesday as she travels to the White House to meet with Biden administration officials.

Wu will be joined by nine other mayors who were elected this year, although six have yet to be sworn in. The group includes Eric Adams, the incoming mayor of New York City, and two others who, like Wu, will be the first elected Asian-American mayors in their city’s history when sworn in on Jan. 1: Bruce Harrell of Seattle and Aftab Pureval of Cincinnati.

The meetings begin at 12:30 and are expected to last about three hours. Wu’s office said they would involve discussions with senior White House officials and Cabinet secretaries about working with the administration on priorities for cities.