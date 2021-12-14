fb-pixel Skip to main content

New Hampshire identifies its 1st COVID-19 omicron variant

Updated December 14, 2021, 43 minutes ago
Nurse Jill Marshall prepares a vaccine dose during a vaccination clinic at the Museum of Science Boston, MA on Dec. 3, 2021.
Nurse Jill Marshall prepares a vaccine dose during a vaccination clinic at the Museum of Science Boston, MA on Dec. 3, 2021.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has identified the first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in the state, health officials said Monday.

The person is an adult from Cheshire County who traveled out-of-state and was exposed to another person who subsequently was identified with the omicron variant infection, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release.

The adult was considered fully vaccinated, but had not yet received a booster shot. The person had a mild illness and has since recovered during home isolation, the department said. There have been no identified public or occupational exposures.

