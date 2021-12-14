Omicron accounts for 3 percent of US COVID cases

The omicron variant now makes up 3% of all sequenced Covid-19 cases in the U.S., rising from less than 0.1% in early December, health officials said, a sign of the rapid spread of the new coronavirus version.

The highly mutated variant has now been detected in 33 U.S. states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an email. While the delta variant remains the dominant strain in the country, accounting for 96% of sequenced cases, omicron’s proportion is expected to increase, agency spokesperson Jasmine Reed said.

Countries around the world are working to respond to the spread of omicron, a variant that appears to have mutations that may allow it to evade the effects of some vaccines. South African researchers said Tuesday that standard courses of vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE or Johnson & Johnson prevent as much as 70% of Covid hospitalizations and deaths.