Bill Guerin takes over the US Olympic men’s hockey team two months before the Winter Games

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin was promoted to take over the men’s US Olympic hockey team Tuesday, two months after Stan Bowman’s resignation in the wake of the Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual assault scandal. “Unfortunately, things turned out the way they did and we’re here today,” Guerin said during a USA Hockey Zoom conference call. “But you know, we have a job to do and we have to remain focused and steadfast on that,” he said. “It’s been a bumpy road getting here, but we’re here and we have to focus on the task at hand.” Guerin, 51, went to Boston College and, as part of his 18-year NHL playing career, spent two seasons with the Bruins and also won two Stanley Cups. He is also a three-time Olympian. Gurein, who was initially named the US team’s assistant GM, replaces Bowman, who resigned in October after an investigation determined Blackhawks’ officials mishandled a player’s allegations against an assistant coach during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010. Bowman was the Blackhawks’ GM. Guerin’s promotion comes less than two months before the Beijing Winter Games open in February. He and New York Rangers GM Chris Drury, the team’s assistant general manager, have only about a month to select a team and perhaps a backup team, given the uncertainty as to whether NHL players opt out from participation due to COVID-19 protocols. USA Hockey executive John Vanbiesbrouck said Plan B — minus NHL participation — would involve drawing upon a pool of players currently competing in the minor leagues, colleges and Europe. That’s similar to what USA Hockey did in 2018, when the NHL opted out from participating in the South Korea Games. Guerin’s promotion was delayed because of his potential ties to a lawsuit involving his former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins recently settled a lawsuit alleging a former minor league coach molested the wife of one of his assistants in 2018.

Billionaire Todd Boehly and executive Jennifer Tepper Mackesy, William & Mary graduates with ties in pro and college sports circles, said they are heading a group in exclusive negotiations to purchase controlling interest in the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League. Spirit managing partner Steve Baldwin has sought a buyer since late this past season, after allegations of emotional abuse and inappropriate behavior were leveled against then-coach Richie Burke and front office executives . . . Pablo Mastroeni was given the job as permanent head coach of Real Salt Lake, 3½ months after he took over the Major League Soccer team as interim coach and led the team to the Western Conference final. The 45-year-old former US national team midfielder was head coach of Colorado from 2014 until he was fired in August 2017. Mastroeni was appointed interim coach Aug. 27 when Freddy Juarez was fired with the team in sixth place in the Western Conference. Salt Lake finished 8-8-1 to earn the final playoff berth in the Western Conference, then defeated Seattle and Kansas City on the road before losing 2-0 to Portland in the conference final . . . Nike Inc. has signed Reilyn Turner, a sophomore on the UCLA women’s soccer team, to its first endorsement deal with a college player after a recent NCAA rule change allowed brands to work with student-athletes.

BASEBALL

Lockout can’t keep Justin Verlander from $25m deal

Justin Verlander’s $25 million, one-year contract with the Houston Astros has been finalized, nearly a month after it was agreed upon. The 38-year-old righthander and two-time Cy Young Award winner reached an agreement with the Astros Nov. 17 subject to a successful physical. While the deal was reported before the collective bargaining agreement expired Dec. 1 and a signing freeze began, Major League Baseball and the players’ association did not approve it until this week. Verlander’s agreement incudes a $25 million salary for 2022 and a $25 million player option for 2023 conditioned on him pitching 130 or more innings in 2022. Verlander became a free agent after completing a $94 million, three-year contract with the Astros. He played in just one game in the past two seasons.

MISCELLANY

Successful surgery for UConn’s Paige Bueckers

UConn said that star women’s basketball player Paige Bueckers has undergone successful surgery Monday to repair the left leg fracture she suffered a week ago, as well as a meniscus tear in that knee. The reigning national player of the year fractured her left tibia at the knee Dec. 5 in a win over Notre Dame . . . Pete Maravich’s college letterman jacket sold for nearly $117,000 at an auction over the weekend, more than 50 years after his record-setting career at Louisiana State. The auction of various Maravich memorabilia, netted more than $160,000, including the earnings from the jacket, according to published reports. The items were all obtained directly from the Maravich family. Maravich, who died in 1988 from heart failure at the age of 40, remains the all-time leading scorer in Division 1 men’s college basketball history with 3,667 points in three seasons at LSU (1967-70). His last pro season came with the 1979-80 Boston Celtics, playing with fellow future Naismith Hall of Famers Tiny Archibald, Dave Cowens, and rookie Larry Bird . . . James Hinchcliffe, one of IndyCar’s most popular drivers, said he is stepping away from full-time racing in the series. The 34-year-old Canadian said he is not retiring and will explore other types of racing; Andretti Autosport did not renew his contract for next year . . . Goalie Ben Bishop confirmed what Stars general manager Jim Nill said three days earlier: The 35-year-old Maine product’s playing days are done because of a degenerative issue in his right knee. It’s not officially a retirement because the the three-time Vezina Trophy finalist is under contract through next season and will still be around the team . . . Six Moroccan men’s tennis players, including four who played in the Davis Cup, have been banned in a match-fixing investigation, the International Tennis Integrity Unit said. A hearing found the six players “were guilty of multiple offenses and a variety of match-fixing charges, including fixing elements of matches, receiving money for fixing, and failing to report corrupt approaches,” the ITIA said in a statement. “The ITIA investigation found that the players’ offenses were linked and therefore were subject to a joint hearing,” it said. The players were identified as Amine Ahouda, Anas Chakrouni, Ayoub Chakrouni, Mohamed Zakaria Khalil, Soufiane El Mesbahi, and Yassir Kilani. Their bans ranged from nine years to a life ban for Ayoub Chakrouni.

