Bruins can’t shake their home woes, steamrolled in short order by Golden Knights

It ended 4-1, and after going 2-0-1 on their three-game road trip, the Bruins took one of their worst losses of the season. They are just 1-4-1 in their last six at the Garden, three of those losses by multiple goals.

But after Max Pacioretty delivered his second goal, and the visiting Vegas Golden Knights’ fourth, just five minutes into the second period, the Bruins’ latest home loss felt like a foregone conclusion.

Even the small smattering of boos that sprinkled from the seats at TD Garden felt like they came with a bit of sympathy, as if Bruins fans could only heap so much disappointment on a team missing its leading scorer because of COVID-19.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy was back behind the bench after two weeks in COVID protocol, but Brad Marchand and Craig Smith were added to the list prior to the game, leaving the Bruins depleted and exposing some of the depth issues that have crept in this season.

Goalie Jeremy Swayman, rock solid his previous three outings, struggled in his return to the Garden. For the third time in his past seven starts, Swayman gave up at least three goals. He’s given up four or more four times this season.

On the Knights’ first goal, there was so much traffic in front of Swayman that tracking the puck was almost impossible. At 13:04, defenseman Shea Theodore fired from the blue line.

Between Golden Knights captain Mark Stone and Bruins defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort all in front of the net, something good was bound to come from the ricochet at the very least. Theodore’s shot appeared to graze Forbort’s back, then sneak over Swayman’s shoulder.

That score opened the floodgates, and the Bruins were in a three-goal hole before they could figure out what happened to them.

Barely two minutes later, Chandler Stephenson found Pacioretty breaking free up the right side. The former Canadien made the finish look easy, beating Swayman with a wrist shot at 15:19 for his 11th goal, pushing Vegas’s lead to 2-0 and extending his personal point streak to nine games. He’s scored a goal in his last seven.

Jonathan Marchessault made it 3-0 in the final second of the first on the power play, letting a wrist shot fly from outside the right circle and getting a lucky bounce off Brandon Carlo.

It was just the second time this season the Bruins have given up multiple first-period goals — they allowed two to the Flyers on Oct. 20, the second game of the year. Philadelphia is also one of three opponents (Edmonton on Nov. 11, New York Rangers on Nov. 26) to post three in a period on Boston before Tuesday, all doing so in the third period of victories.

Pacioretty made it 4-0 at 5:06 of the second when he took a drop pass from Stone and snuck it through Swayman’s pads for his second of the night. Captain Patrice Bergeron pulled one back for the Bruins just 21 seconds into the third period, one-timing home a Taylor Hall feed from the slot.

It kept the Bruins from being shut out for the third time this season, but little more. And it was a brief home visit, as Boston goes back on the road to the Islanders, Montreal, and Ottawa before returning to the Garden to face Carolina on Dec. 21.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.