Bruins keeping their fingers crossed as COVID-19 takes big bite out of roster

Should Marchand and Smith need to quarantine for the usual 10 days, they would miss six games, out until Dec. 27 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Forwards Brad Marchand and Craig Smith went into the NHL’s COVID protocols Tuesday, and the Bruins had to face the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden without two of their top six forwards, including their leading scorer. Jack Studnicka and Oskar Steen were brought up from Providence on emergency recall.

On the heels of a three-game road trip that ended in Calgary against a Flames team since shut down due to a COVID outbreak, the Bruins have their own virus battles to deal with.

The Flames have nine players and one staffer on the COVID protocol list in the most widespread outbreak of the season for the NHL, and won’t play again until at least Saturday. With several teams dealing with the virus, coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledged some concerns.

“You see what happened in Calgary, right, and we were just there. So is there going to be a trickle [down]? All those things come into your head,” Cassidy said. “But at the end of the day, do your best to try to stay safe, right?”

Cassidy returned to practice Monday after testing positive and spending two weeks in COVID protocol.

“Honestly, I don’t know how I got it,” Cassidy said. “It can happen to anybody. I thought I was fairly safe as well, vaccinated. So you just keep your fingers crossed with this.”

Linus Ullmark, Connor Clifton, and John Moore were all held out of Monday’s practice due to “testing issues.” Clifton and Moore were back on the ice Tuesday, joined on the third defensive pairing.

Patrice Bergeron has questions about Beijing

As the NHL Players Association expressed concerns about participation in the Beijing Olympics and commissioner Gary Bettman described it as “a players decision,” Patrice Bergeron stressed there are “a lot of questions right now that need to be answered.”

“First and foremost, I think for me, the last two Olympics were special events, and I have amazing memories of it and it’s something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” said Bergeron, who won gold with Canada in 2010 and 2014. “So that’s the one thing obviously, as an athlete, you want to compete against the best, and if you do have that opportunity, obviously you want to represent your country.

“It is concerning that, when you hear about the three to five week quarantines, having to stay back and stay in China.”

According to the Toronto Star, the International Olympic Committee informed athletes of the possibility of a quarantine of up to five weeks following a positive test for the virus.

The NHL is scheduled to break from Feb. 3-22 for the All-Star Game and the Olympics. The league can still choose to withdraw its players should COVID become a larger issue.

“Obviously, as an athlete, I think you’re torn because you want to be there,” Bergeron said. “And as I said, the biggest sports event in the world, and that being said, it’s a different situation. Different year, I guess. Strange. You want to make sure you have all the answers before I can really answer that question.”

Mike Reilly rests

With what Moore and Clifton have contributed recently, Mike Reilly was a healthy scratch. Cassidy said it was a tough call. “It was one of those ones where we could take anybody out of the three of them,” Cassidy said. “I just think Johnny’s put his time in in Providence and worked hard. He did what he was asked to do. So to automatically pull him out, I don’t know if that’s the right way to do it either, to try to get his game where we’d like it to be.” With four games this week, Cassidy said players will likely rotate in that spot.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.