Central Catholic girls’ basketball makes key late stop to top Bishop Fenwick

“We stuck together and when the going got tough, we stayed together, which I was super proud of,” said coach Casey Grange. “It’s always good to win a close game early in the season.”

But the Raiders shrugged it all aside in the closing seconds, defending a final possession by Bishop Fenwick to close out a 51-50 nonleague home victory.

The Central Catholic girls’ basketball team felt the nerves of a season-opener and the pressure of fans returning to the gym on Tuesday night.

Central (1-0) took 6-point, 8-point and 12-point leads at various stages of the contest, with the Crusaders (0-1) clawing back to keep things close. Grange said that her team rushed some shots but were effective when they kept the ball moving and capitalized on transition chances.

“We rebounded fairly well and were able to score a ton of points in transition, and a lot of that was unselfish plays to get us wide open,” she said.

Sophomore guard Ashley Dinges compiled 14 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals, and 4 assists in a well-rounded effort.

“She’s taking on a more of a leadership role,” Granges said. “She really has a high basketball IQ. And that, combined with her unselfishness — she knows she’s going to get a lot of attention from the other team. So she’s cognizant of that and able to find open teammates when she gets doubled or she draws help from the other team.”

Claire Finney added 12 points for Central Catholic.

Olivia Found totaled 21 points and 5 steals for Fenwick, and sophomore transfer Cecilia Kay added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Though Grange says the Raiders have a lot to work on, getting crunch-time experience early in the season can only help.

“To not crumble at the end after giving up a lead, [that] says a lot about the mental toughness of my team,” she said.

Amesbury 56, North Reading 34 — Senior twins Avery and McKenna Hallinan scored 28 and 16 points, respectively, as visiting Amesbury (1-0) earned a Cape Ann League road win.

Bishop Feehan 72, Cardinal Spellman 36 — Senior captain Camryn Fauria tallied 21 points and McKenzie Faherty contributed 11 points in the season-opening Catholic Central League win for the Shamrocks.

Duxbury 52, Plymouth South 25 — Nine players scored for the Dragons (2-0) in the Patriot League win, and Molly Donovan led them all with 22 points.

Falmouth 29, Martha’s Vineyard 17 — Freshman Hailey Lynch scored 6 points in the fourth quarter for the Clippers (1-0), and Trish Blackwood (11 points, 10 rebounds) added a double-double in the season-opening Cape & Islands win.

Hingham 65, Hanover 41 — Ellie Savitscus amassed 17 points and 10 assists for the Harborwomen (1-0) in their season opener, and Perry Blasetti contributed 14 points in the Patriot win.

Lynn Classical 58, Somerville 11 — Junior Ava Thurman led the Rams in scoring with 13 points in a season-opening, Greater Boston League victory.

Malden Catholic 57, Ursuline 27 — Senior Kylia Reynoso (25 points, 6 steals) and junior Jillian Perry (5 points, 7 steals) led the Lancers (2-0) the nonleague win. Malden Catholic went on a 32-point run in the second and third quarters.

Mansfield 56, North Attleborough 31 — Abby Wager and Kara Santos each scored 12 points for the Hornets (1-0) during their Hockomock win.

Matignon 48, Pioneer Charter I 30 — Freshman Mary Fallon (16 points) and sophomore Isabella Lopez-Marin (15 points) led the Warriors (1-0) to the nonleague win.

Nantucket 47, Nauset 42 — Reagan Perry scored 17 points and Maddie Lombardi added 10 to power the Whalers (2-0) to a Cape & Islands win on the road.

Newburyport 53, Manchester Essex 26 — Junior Emma Foley (16 points) paced the Clippers, who blitzed ME, 34-6, in the second half for the Cape Ann win.

Newton North 52, Wellesley 36 — Junior Abigail Wright tallied 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the visiting Tigers (1-1) in the Bay State Conference win.

Newton South 57, Cambridge 12 — Maddy Genser (20 points) and Tatum Murray (18 points) were the scoring leaders for the Tigers, who earned a Dual County League win at home.

North Quincy 53, Silver Lake 34 — Sophomore captain Orlagh Gormley dropped 32 points in the Patriot League win for the Raiders (2-0). Ava Bryan added 10 points and junior captain Bridget Capone led the defensive effort.

Norwell 61, Dighton-Rehoboth 40 — Junior Grace Oliver cashed in with 28 points as the Clippers (2-0) earned a nonleague road win. Sara Cashin added 15 points.

Oliver Ames 49, Attleboro 28 — Jasmyn Cooper (17 points, 8 rebounds), Anna Murphy (11 points, 2 blocks) and Caroline Peper (10 points, 8 rebounds) all proved pivotal in the Hockomock League win for the Tigers (1-0).

Pentucket 57, Georgetown 29 — Sophomore guard Gabby Bellacqua put up 21 points to help lead Pentucket (1-1) to a Cape Ann League victory.

Plymouth North 43, Pembroke 31 — Junior Maeve Moriarty was the leading scorer for the Blue Eagles (2-0) with 16 points in the Patriot League win.

Rising Tide Charter 53, Mt. Alvernia 34 — Johnny Tompkins poured in 27 points and Aubrey France added 14 for the Herons (1-0) in the nonleague win.

Walpole 57, Needham 36 — The Timberwolves opened their season in dominant fashion with a 24-0 blitz in the first quarter on the way to the Bay State Conference win. “I’ve never had that happen before, but I’ll take it,” said coach Dave Wall. “We made shots, they missed shots, and we played good D.” Freshman Izzy Adams led Walpole with 16 points and Haley Brigham and Brooke Walonis each added 10 points.

Whitman-Hanson 49, Scituate 39 — Senior Abby Martin netted a team-high 13 points and Lauren Dunn chipped in with 12 for the Patriots in the season-opening Patriot League win. W-H limited Scituate to 11 first-half points.

Winchester 50, Belmont 32 — Sophomore Emily Collins paced Winchester (2-0) with 22 points in the Middlesex League win.

Oliver Glass, Ethan McDowell, AJ Traub, and Christopher Williams contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.