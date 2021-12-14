A Colts linebacker explained how Indy plans to thwart Mac Jones on Saturday

It’s natural that in the final four games of the regular season, New England’s opponents will try to place more pressure on Jones by stopping the Patriots’ dominant running game.

Of course, Mac Jones has exceeded expectations. He’s completed more than 70 percent of his passes through 13 games.

One of the keys to the Patriots’ success in 2021 has been not putting too much on a rookie quarterback’s shoulders.

This week, Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke explained exactly how Indianapolis plans to do that during Saturday night’s matchup.

“I think he’s good. He’s confident back there,” Okereke said. “He’s got a good command of the offense. But we’re really going to try to make the game one-dimensional and see what he can do. So we’re excited for the challenge.”

Advertisement

Okereke being so overt. The Patriots, after all, are seventh in the NFL in rushing attempts, and 28th in passing attempts.

Forcing them to do something less familiar is probably going to be most opponents’ game plans. Whether or not Okereke and the Colts can do it remains to be seen.

“It’s right in our wheelhouse,” Okereke added. “We’re a physical team. We pride ourselves in stopping the run.”

The Patriots and Colts kick off on Saturday at 8:20 p.m.