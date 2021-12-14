Eight thoughts on the current state of the Celtics

But Tatum took the ball in himself before having it knocked away, and Schröder was clearly frustrated by this decision. He put his arms in the air and then walked over and slapped the basket stanchion.

▪ While Monday’s 117-103 win over the Bucks was certainly a feel-good night, not everything on the court was rosy. Midway through the fourth quarter, Jayson Tatum came up with a steal and broke free on a fast break as Dennis Schröder streaked down the right side and was open for a layup.

Here are eight thoughts on the state of the Celtics:

Moments later, after the Bucks received a technical foul, Schröder stepped to the line as if preparing to take the free throw, even though it’s an unspoken rule that this job belongs to Tatum when he is on the court. Tatum reclaimed his spot at the line, and he and Schröder could be seen barking at each other for a bit.

But coach Ime Udoka, for one, had no issue with the minor altercation.

“The one thing I talked about the last few days and watched on film was accountability, including with each other,” Udoka said. “Honestly, I’d rather see that than not saying anything. Those happen. By the time we left the timeout, it was done.”

Tatum mostly brushed it off after the game, too, insisting that the two players instantly moved on.

“I mean, anybody that’s played in the NBA or a professional sport, you know it’s a high-intensity game,” he said. “You know, guys care. It is nothing personal, it’s nothing more than that. It was just trying to figure things out, and when there’s 19,000 people in the arena, it’s hard to have an inside voice. Just two passionate guys that care about winning and there’s nothing more than that.”

▪ President of basketball operations Brad Stevens will have some difficult decisions to make as the Feb. 10 trade deadline approaches, and the biggest will probably surround the future of Schröder.

The point guard, who signed a one-year, $5.9 million deal last summer, is one of the best bargains in the NBA. He is averaging 17.1 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds and has missed just one game. But the Celtics would only be able to pay Schröder about $7 million next season due to holding his Non-Bird Rights, and he will command more than that on the open market.

So Stevens will have to choose whether he wants to add a piece to this roster to try to make a playoff push, or to look toward the future and trade Schröder now rather than losing him for nothing. The latter option is probably the smarter one, but it would also essentially be waving the white flag on this season.

Schröder is eligible to be traded starting Wednesday. Josh Richardson, who is due to make $12.1 million next season, could also be a deadline candidate. He is eligible to be traded after Jan. 7.

▪ Richardson remains out after entering the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Udoka declined to say whether Richardson returned to Boston after the recently completed Western Conference trip, but Richardson appeared to answer that question himself when he posted a picture on Instagram on Monday with his location set to Scottsdale, Ariz.

▪ After connecting on 5 of 7 3-pointers in Monday’s win, Grant Williams is now the NBA’s sixth-ranked 3-point shooter, at 45.3 percent. It’s hard to say what’s more surprising, that he is shooting at such a high clip, or that defenses continue to leave him wide open.

▪ Despite Williams’s contribution, long-range shooting remains one of this team’s biggest weaknesses. Meanwhile, guard Garrison Mathews, one of Boston’s final roster cuts this fall, has emerged as a starter with the Rockets and has made 38.8 percent of his 3-pointers while attempting 7.4 per game.

The Celtics were hopeful that Mathews would sign a two-way deal with the team, but he preferred to take one with a squad that would offer a clearer path to playing time. That’s worked out well for him so far. But it’s fair to wonder whether Boston would like to have Mathews in its final regular roster spot rather than Jabari Parker.

▪ When former Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas was growing up in Tacoma, Wash., he used to go to the home of close friend Curtis Terry and shoot baskets for hours, sometimes when no one else was home.

Terry’s older brother, Jason, was starting a long NBA career then, and he used to keep tabs on Thomas’s progress as he emerged as a local high school star. And now, he is Thomas’s coach.

In his latest attempt to get back into the NBA, Thomas signed with the Nuggets’ G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, who are coached by Terry.

Thomas, 32, is still trying to recapture some of the form that made him a two-time All-Star with the Celtics before his career was derailed by a hip injury. He has not played in the NBA this season and appeared in just 55 games over the previous three years. He most recently played for USA Basketball in a World Cup qualifying tournament last month.

▪ This season has had a sky-is-falling feeling to it. But believe it or not, the Celtics entered Tuesday night just 3½ outside of the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference.

▪ The Celtics had to be pleased to see Robert Williams get back to his above-the-rim ways in their win over the Bucks with a few alley-oops. Williams, who has dealt with knee pain this season, was not moving well during the recent trip.

He has reached double figures in rebounding in eight of his 21 games this season, but has not registered more than seven in any of the last seven contests. He’s also been less of a deterrent at the rim. The downturn is partly because his minutes have been reduced slightly, but his health will be one of the most important story lines for the remainder of the season.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.