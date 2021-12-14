EMass girls’ hockey: Austin Prep’s Lauryn Hanafin, Canton’s Carolyn Durand headline Players to Watch

Jenn Chaplain, St. Mary’s –– The junior center from Peabody is in her fifth varsity season, with 132 career points. The four-time Catholic Central League All-Star scored 24 goals and added 13 assists for the Spartans (15-2-3) last season.

Jen Birolini, Pembroke –– The freshman scored 26 points last season, pacing the attack for the 13-2 Titans, runner-up in the Patriot Cup.

Ayla Abban, Duxbury –– A junior left wing, she netted 23 goals and five assists in leading the Dragons to the Patriot League title while earning league MVP honors.

Laura Cogswell, Barnstable –– The senior adds scoring punch from the blue line; she delivered 7 goals and 14 points for a Red Hawks team coming off of a Cape & Islands tournament championship.

Carolyn Durand, Canton –– A two-time Globe All-Scholastic, the junior netminder posted a .930 save percentage and 1.00 goals against average for the Hockomock League champion Bulldogs.

Lauryn Hanafin, Austin Prep –– The Catholic Central League goaltender of the year posted three shutouts last season en route to a 1.04 goals against average. The senior from Wilmington is a two-time Globe All-Scholastic.

Emma Holmes Winthrop –– The junior stockpiled a team-high 30 points, leading the Vikings to a 10-3-1 record last season.

Kathryn Karo, Austin Prep –– A two-time Globe All-Scholastic at Hingham High with 137 career points, she transferred to Prep for her senior season after a 21-13—34 line in 14 games last season.

Maddie Krepelka, Arlington –– The junior reigning Middlesex League MVP scored 20 goals and added 13 assists in 12 games last season.

Maddie Soderquist, Woburn –– As an eighth grader last season, Soderquist amassed 30 points in just 13 games, leading the Tanners to a 10-1-2 record and a Middlesex League tournament title.