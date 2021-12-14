MIAA has a logistical challenge: locating venues for winter swimming and diving championships

The MIAA Winter Swimming and Diving sectional and state championships are scheduled for mid-February on consecutive weekends, Feb. 12-13 and the Feb. 19-20.

But at the moment, the association’s swimming committee has not been able to finalize sites as the ongoing pandemic continues to create logistical challenges.

In Tuesday’s virtual meeting, MIAA liaison Rob Pearl said that Boston University is not available for the sectionals, but could be for the state championships. But all parties entering facilities at BU must be vaccinated.