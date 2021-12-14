MIAA has a logistical challenge: locating venues for winter swimming and diving championships

The MIAA Winter Swimming and Diving sectional and state championships are scheduled for mid-February on consecutive weekends, Feb. 12-13 and the Feb. 19-20.
But at the moment, the association’s swimming committee has not been able to finalize sites as the ongoing pandemic continues to create logistical challenges.
In Tuesday’s virtual meeting, MIAA liaison Rob Pearl said that Boston University is not available for the sectionals, but could be for the state championships. But all parties entering facilities at BU must be vaccinated.
Other sites such as MIT are only hosting college meets this winter. The committee floated out other options such as UMass Dartmouth, WPI, and Bridgewater State for the sectionals.
Advertisement
In the fall, the sectionals were held at WPI and the states at the Wellesley Sports Institute along Route 9.
The Central and Western Mass. sectionals are currently scheduled to take place at Springfield College, which is allowing spectators at this time. Tournament director Peter Foley said the committee will investigate smaller sites for sectionals in the coming months.