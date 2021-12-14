MIAA’s two-division alignment for girls’ hockey has some co-ops, parochial teams punching above their weight

Yet, as a co-operative program with players dotting its roster from three schools (also Southeastern Regional Vocational), the WEB Vikings will be competing in Division 1 under the MIAA’s new two-division alignment for girls’ hockey.

The East Bridgewater/West Bridgewater girls’ hockey team did not win a game in its inaugural varsity season last winter.

West Bridgewater/East Bridgewater hosted Hopkinton/Dover-Sherborn girls ice hockey Sunday night, Dec. 12 at the Bridgewater Ice Arena. The girls' high school hockey co-op programs will all be playing at Division 1 level this season in a new alignment. West/East BridgewaterÕs Emma Michaud, left, and Kate Carabin, right, and Rachel Smith celebrate SmithÕs first period goal.

One significant change: co-op and parochial teams were bumped up a division. And all public school programs were moved to Division 2, though a handful, such as Arlington, Hingham, and Reading, chose to remain in Division 1. A few co-ops, such as Algonquin Regional (with Hudson, Nashoba, Marlborough, Clinton, and Advanced Math & Science), Boston Latin Academy (Fontbonne), and Medway (Ashland, Holliston, and Bellingham) won appeals to move to D2.

For the 2021-22 season, there are 39 teams in Division 1 and 56 in Division 2. In the statewide tournament, 32 teams qualify in each division, plus those with a .500 record or better.

“I’m interested to see how the alignment works out,” said Sarah Oteri, coach at Methuen/Tewksbury co-op, which, in 2019, became the first co-op program to win a state title, defeating Austin Prep in overtime.

“I think it’s good to have some rules of who’s in Division 1 and Division 2,” she added.

“I have a feeling it might take a couple of years to find the most competitive balance. You want it to maybe be a little more even. Ultimately, we want everyone to be most competitive because that’s what’s best for the sport and will keep girls involved in the sport and playing.”

In the Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Large, Methuen/Tewksbury and every other program except for Andover is D1.

“Do I think we should be up there with these bigger schools?” said East/West Bridgewater coach Marty Carabin, whose team netted its first win as a varsity program Sunday night against Dover-Sherborn/Hopkinton, 6-4. “No, I’d rather see us in Division 2, where we are with smaller schools like us and there is greater competitive balance, but I realize it’s difficult in girls’ hockey. We’ve got a nice team, we’re going in the right direction.”

Parochial programs, with the ability to attract players from the entire region, present a high level of play, one which could present challenges for teams with smaller numbers. Co-op teams afford players from host schools and a number of guest schools who would not be able to play varsity hockey the opportunity to play the sport.

Nick Grout and Hopkinton/Dover-Sherborn are among the co-op programs bumped up to Division 1 this season. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

“The co-ops are great for the sport,” said Dover-Sherborn/Hopkinton coach Nick Grout. “We’ve been a co-op for the last 10 years now with Hopkinton and Dover-Sherborn with a couple of other schools joining in. . . . It’s going to help grow the game and that’s what the biggest point here is. It adds a level of competitiveness as well.”

In Grout’s time behind the bench, he has had five starting goalies who had not played hockey before joining the team. Dover-Sherborn/Hopkinton, which also co-ops with Blackstone Valley Tech and Nipmuc, is starting another newcomer, senior Diana Peña this season.

There are a few co-ops utilizing a number of schools to make it work. Bishop Stang has six “guest” schools. Out west, Longmeadow has players from 13 schools in the Pioneer Valley.

Medford, which co-ops with Everett, Malden, and Revere, is under the direction of first-year coach Brittani Lanzilli, the third female in state history to collect 300 career points. She started her playing career at Medford High, transferred to St. Mary’s, then return to graduate at Medford.

“I think if anything, it will just bring it further to make everything more competitive and make it a more competitive league and keep more girls in the high school system,” said Lanzilli.

“You definitely have the advantage pulling from different towns, but you see numbers falling, which is why there are so many co-ops. As a competitor, I think it’s a great opportunity to go take on these incredible teams. I don’t look at it as a disadvantage because I’m a competitor at heart and so are my players.”

Ice chips

⋅ One of last season’s most surprising squads, Natick, had some worries coming into the season.

“I was a little concerned about our defense,” coach Bruce Ihloff said.

After finishing last year’s limited play 9-0-1, Natick graduated much of its defense and several key scorers. It has led to a short bench for the Redhawks this season, so Ihloff had to get creative.

“We had to convert two of our forwards to defense,” said Ihloff. “But now I think I have one of the strongest defenses I’ve ever had. Our defense has a good view of the ice and can really quarterback the play from back there.”

Despite the low numbers, the Redhawks return several key pieces that make them a team to watch in the Bay State League. Senior forwards Colleen Quirk and Caroline Gates will mentor an offense with three freshmen involved. Fellow senior Hadley Green leads the blue line, with senior McKenzie McDonald and junior Makenna Doucette shoring the defense.

The newcomers and changes proved successful right off the bat, with Natick defeating Canton Saturday, 4-1.

“We have a very small team, but there is a lot of team unity,” said Ihloff. “The kids play for each other.”

▪ New coaches are popping up all over the rinks so far this season. Connor Brickley, a University of Vermont grad and NHL alum, might be receiving the most amount of buzz. The former Florida Panther and New York Ranger has taken over the Cape Cod Furies team, which is the Monomoy/Nauset/Cape Cod Tech co-op. At Archbishop Williams, longtime pro player Doug Nolan steps in as head coach. The UMass Lowell product had an 11-year career in the ECHL, AHL and several European leagues. Also along the South Shore, there have been several assistant coaches promoted, like Nora Kate O’Brien at her alma mater, Ursuline, and Victoria Dinger at Norwell.

Katie Nolan, one of Fontbonne’s standouts from the 2014-15 season, comes back to lead their co-op with Latin Academy. In the Bay State League, Robert MacDougall takes over a storied Wellesley program. Two strong North Shore programs have new coaches: Matt Lampert at the Beverly/Danvers/Ipswich/Saugus co-op and Dan Robinson at Newburyport.

Games of the week

Wednesday, Methuen/Tewksbury at Acton-Boxboro/Bromfield, 5:45 p.m. – The 2019 state champions, Methuen/Tewksbury, faces a strong Acton-Boxboro team. The tilt features two of the Dual County League/Merrimack Valley League’s projected top seniors in Acton-Boxboro’s Cailey Ryan and Methuen/Tewksbury’s Jessica Driscoll.

Wednesday, Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading at St. Mary’s Lynn, 6 p.m. – The second-ranked Spartans will again be a state stalwart thanks to a very talented junior class. They face a tough test early against the three-time Northeastern Conference champion, who return senior Audrey Buckley in net.

Wednesday, Austin Prep at Arlington Catholic, 6 p.m. – It’s the Cougars versus the Cougars when top ranked Austin Prep faces a tough test against longtime foe Arlington Catholic. Austin Prep returns many pieces from their deep 2020 squad, while also adding several impressive pieces. Arlington Catholic returns 25-point scorer Maggie Milne, who will be looking for more her senior year.

Saturday, Norwood at Westwood, 3:55 p.m. – Fresh off a field hockey state championship, Westwood is already making noise this season with a 4-3 edging of Walpole over the weekend. Norwood has experience in net behind junior Lily Newman, and had an eight-goal outburst over the weekend against Ursuline.

Saturday, Andover at HPNA, 5 p.m. – HPNA had a down season last year, but still have experience that may give them the edge over other teams. They face a tough test early against fifth-ranked Andover, who have both a new coach and one of their most talented rosters in several years. This game will very much be a litmus test for both squads.

Correspondent Kat Cornetta contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.