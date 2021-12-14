Northeastern men’s basketball showing flashes, but ever-present injuries holding Huskies back

“We’re about to play game 12 and we’ve yet to have our team fully available to be us,” said coach Bill Coen. “We’re just kind of adjusting, but have some glimpses of what it could be.”

That’s because few have seen it, and that’s not the fault of the elusive and maligned FloSports outlet, where nobody goes to see games.

There might be a really good men’s basketball team at Northeastern this season but there’s just one problem: No one knows for sure.

Injuries have been a constant, yet the Huskies have had enough grit and resilience to carve out a 6-5 record. Only three players have appeared in every game and that includes sophomore forward Jahmyl Telfort, who tried to play on a bad ankle in a loss to Davidson Sunday but could only last four minutes.

The key injuries besides Telfort include guard Tyreek Scott-Grayson, who missed the first seven games with a shoulder injury; forward Coleman Stucke, who sprained an ankle at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands; forward Nikola Djogo, who banged up a hand; and guard Glen McClintock, a transfer from Air Force, who’s been grounded by a bad foot.

Leading scorer Shaquille Walters missed a game with a non-COVID illness, as did key bench player Vito Cubrilo.

“We’re farther behind than we want to be,” said Coen. “Usually, as you get to conference play, you want to have your rotation set, who fits where, and we haven’t been able to do that.

“We’ve played a really competitive schedule and we’ve had moments where you could see what it could be, but we’re not there yet.”

Anyone who saw the Huskies take a 20-point lead against undefeated Colorado State could see the potential, but watching that lead evaporate and become a difficult loss, you’d also see the obvious problems. A full roster would solve many of them.

Center Chris Doherty, who transferred from Notre Dame last season, has improved markedly and is averaging 11.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. “He’s really taken some jump,” said Coen. “I’ve got to credit my assistant Manny Adako, who worked with him tirelessly over the summer. He’s improved in virtually every aspect.”

Djogo was a teammate of Doherty’s in South Bend but made little impact in four years. He’s been an aggressive player at both ends of the court for Northeastern.

Scott-Grayson, a transfer from UAB, has a chance to make a big impact. “I think everyone is starting to get a feel for Tyreek’s game,” said Coen. “He impacts the game at both ends of the floor. He’s got quick hands and gives us a defensive presence at the guard position. He’s an extra ball handler who can play multiple positions offensively.”

It’s unknown when the Huskies will be whole, and the next two games, Vermont and St. Bonaventure, will be challenges. Then it’s on to the CAA, which is wide open. If Coen has a full squad at some point, Northeastern is as good as any team in the league.

▪ Greener pastures: Tyson Walker, Northeastern’s point guard last season, is finally making an impact at Michigan State. “Tyson, the guy that stirs the drink, usually gets the team going,” said Spartans coach Tom Izzo. “He’s doing that now, and it’s been fun to watch.” Walker himself is feeling good about his transfer. “We’re winning. I’ve never been ranked before,” he said. “They don’t know how big of a deal it is. For me, it’s a big deal.”

▪ Other former Huskies: Northeastern unfurled a banner to honor the six teams that made the NCAA College Division Championship — the precursor to the NCAA Division 2 tournament — back in the 1960s under coach Dick Dukeshire. Alumni from that era did not want the accomplishments of the pre-Division 1 era forgotten.

▪ Not a Belichick handshake: After Gonzaga beat Merrimack, 80-55, last week, Zags coach Mark Few had an extra long shake and some words for Warriors coach Joe Gallo. “He was really complementary,” said Gallo. “He said, ‘You guys really fly around out there on defense.’ ” Gallo’s zone gave Gonzaga and Indiana some problems last week in two defeats. The NEC will have bigger problems with it.

▪ Road weary: UMass has lost two in a row and it’s easy to figure out why. The Minutemen were on the road, where they are just not the same team. Good news for UMass fans, the next three games are at the Mullins Center.

▪ Checking IDs: Have UMass’s Trent Buttrick and BC’s James Karnik ever been seen in the same room? I think they might be related at least.

