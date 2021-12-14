Patriots quarterback Mac Jones continues to be at the head of his (draft) class

“I get that question every week I come in here,” he said with a wide grin before giving his answer.

New England’s big right tackle was asked his opinion of Mac Jones and what he’s seen from the rookie quarterback, who has helped lead the Patriots to a 9-4 record and the top spot in the AFC East.

FOXBOROUGH — Trent Brown chuckled midway through the question as if he knew it was coming.

“He’s a very mature guy. He approaches the game like a veteran,” said Brown. “You wouldn’t expect a young guy to come in and really just attack each day with the maturity that he does. I’m super proud of him and I’m behind him 100 percent.”

Brown is part of the group that is in front of Jones and has helped protect him during New England’s seven-game winning streak.

For the record, Jones was listed on the practice report Tuesday for the first time this season with a left thumb injury, though he was a full participant.

Jones, the fifth quarterback taken in the first round in April, has more wins than Trevor Lawrence (2), Zach Wilson (2), Justin Fields (2), and Trey Lance (0) combined.

He leads his classmates in all the significant categories, including passing yards (2,869), completion percentage (70.3), touchdowns (16), and passer rating (97).

Those numbers include Jones’s latest game, when he threw just three passes for 19 yards in the 14-10 win over the Bills.

Offensive coordinator said Josh McDaniels appreciates Jones’s team-first attitude.

“Mac’s great. I think that the No. 1 thing I can say about him is that he cares most about winning. This is not for personal statistics or glory or anything like that,” he said. “I think that’s why you have a lot of people feel the way they do about him as a person, as a young guy on our team.”

Though McDaniels said it was “a short film session” for Jones following the Buffalo win, it was important to remember his young quarterback did more than just hand the ball to his running backs.

“He had a lot to do with what we were doing,” said McDaniels. “Obviously, you guys know the quarterback’s responsibility is numerous here, and so he was in charge of getting us in a lot of good plays, which he did a good job of, and setting our blocking schemes and distributing people and all the rest of it. So, although not a challenging night throwing the ball for him, he had his hands full with some of the things we were asking of him at the line of scrimmage, and I thought he handled it really well.”

Earlier this week, Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke indicated the Indianapolis plan for Saturday night’s game was to make the Patriots’ offense one-dimensional by taking away the running game and forcing Jones to beat them.

“I think that’s everybody’s goal every week,” said Brown. “We’ve got to do our best to prepare and go out there and do what we can do. We can’t really worry about what they’re going to do.”

Practice report

There was some very good news on the practice front with running back Damien Harris (hamstring) and safety Adrian Phillips (knee), both of whom were injured in the win over the Bills, present and accounted for, though they were listed as limited.

An addition, safety Kyle Dugger (reserve/COVID-19 list) and linebacker Josh Uche (injured reserve) returned to practice. This opens a 21-day window for Uche, who hurt his ankle against the Browns, to be activated or revert to season-ending IR.

Harris rushed for 111 yards in Buffalo but left the game twice because of the hamstring. First late in the first half and then for good after a 17-yard gain in the third quarter. He was moving well during the individual drills portion of practice that media was allowed to attend.

Runnings back coach Ivan Fears said Harris, the team’s leading rusher with 754 yards and nine touchdowns, put in some rehab time during the bye week.

“All I know is that boy’s working hard,” Fears said. “Seeing him in here on Saturday, seeing him in here on Friday, I’m really excited about his opportunity and his chances, but you never know until he really starts putting the grind in on practices and [we’ll] see what happens.”

Phillips left right before New England’s final defensive play at the two-minute warning against Buffalo. It was unclear when he was injured.

“Everything turned out pretty well,” he said Tuesday. “But at the time, I was like ‘Oh crap.’ “

Running back J.J. Taylor (reserve/COVID-19 list) and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (illness) did not practice. Same for offensive lineman Alex Redmond, who was placed on practice squad IR.

In addition to Harris and Phillips, linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs) and Ronnie Perkins (illness); defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee); Brown (calf/wrist); center David Andrews (shoulder); running back Brandon Bolden (knee); and kicker Nick Folk (left knee) were limited.

Safety Bledsoe added

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe was added to the active roster after spending the last three weeks practicing after coming back from the non-football injury list. To make room, the team waived linebacker/special teamer Calvin Munson, who could land on the practice squad.

Linebacker Cameron McGrone, who like Bledsoe had been practicing the last three weeks after being on NFI, reverted to season-ending NFI as his 21-day window expired.

Owner of a game ball

Owner Robert Kraft made a trip to the media room to present a game ball to Jakob Johnson to commemorate the fullback’s 1,000th NFL snap, which came against the Bills. He is just the third International Pathway Player to reach that milestone. Kraft said the club will have an announcement Wednesday, which coincidentally is Johnson’s 27th birthday … The Bills-Patriots rematch set for Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. likely will stay in that window, though there remains a chance New England could play an additional night game. ESPN announced it will flex two Week 18 games to Saturday, Jan. 8, one at 4:30 p.m., the other at 8:15 p.m. The Patriots are scheduled to visit Miami that weekend for a Sunday 1 p.m. start, but if there are a lot of postseason ramifications, the game could be bumped back. The starting times won’t be announced until after Week 17.

